(Clarinda) -- Page County officials received an update on the lawsuit in Shelby County regarding county carbon pipeline ordinances.
During its regular meeting Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Grant Terry, a project manager with Summit Carbon Solutions, on the federal judge's ruling in the case between Summit and the county board of supervisors. Earlier this week, the judge granted Summit's request for a temporary injunction that would prevent Shelby County from enforcing an ordinance they adopted recently that would restrict the placement of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The ruling said while state law does not explicitly prohibit the Shelby County ordinance, such a prohibition is implied. During the meeting's public comment period, Terry says the federal judge ruled that federal and state law would override the county ordinance.
"The court believes that Summit is likely to win this argument and that both Iowa law and federal law override the county's ordinance," said Terry. "The county tried to regulate where pipelines can be placed, tried to layer on additional requirements for permits, and tried to punish landowners for entering into easement agreements with the pipeline company--none of that is to be permitted."
Terry says the court also stated that the county ordinance could have required Summit to change or stop the project all together despite potentially receiving approval from the Iowa Utilities Board, the agency governing hazardous pipelines in the state. He added that the court noted that local governments are not included in Iowa law for the types of permits a pipeline company must receive to construct a line.
"Iowa law requires pipeline companies to get approval from highways, railroads, and federal and state agencies when they apply to build a pipeline," he said. "The law doesn't mention local governments, implying that municipalities and counties aren't part of the approval process for the pipeline construction portion."
While the county supervisors might not have a role in the pipeline placement, the ruling noted the boards' statutory role in land restoration after the pipeline's construction. The judge also stated the ordinance would have eliminated most, if not all, of the county's land as a potential pipeline location.
Summit proposes nearly 700 miles of pipeline in western Iowa, carrying liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in a five-state region to North Dakota. Opponents have often pointed to potential safety concerns with the project and its proximity to homes or cities. However, Terry says the judge found that the Federal Pipeline Safety Act preempts other safety provisions, including those in the Shelby County ordinance.
"The federal law expressly states that state and local authorities can not set or maintain safety standards for interstate pipeline facilities or transportation," said Terry.
The county had recently approved an engagement letter to Tim Whipple of Ahlers and Cooney to develop a similar ordinance, but Supervisor Todd Maher says the law firm had yet to receive that letter. However, with the federal court ruling, Maher expressed hesitation to move forward with a similar ordinance.
"The ruling in Shelby County makes me little nervous of going forward or even worrying about it right now," said Maher. "I think it's a futile point... because now there's a precedent and we're probably not going to change that."
The board plans to review the situation for one more week before determining if the legal counsel is worth the money and effort. Shelby County's ordinance had requirements that hazardous liquid pipelines be at least two miles from a city's limits, a half mile from churches, schools, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and hospitals, a quarter mile from public parks and recreation areas, and 1,000 feet from occupied buildings, livestock confinements, electric generation and transmission equipment, and drinking water and wastewater treatment plants. The IUB is poised to start a final evidentiary hearing for Summit's project on August 22.