(Clarinda) -- Proponents of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline are attempting to address safety concerns associated with the project.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from Kaylee Langrell of Turnkey Logistics, who is handling the majority of non-environmental permitting with Summit Carbon Solutions on their proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Langrell says just over 55% of the land has been secured through voluntary easements in Page County -- just under four of the seven miles planned for the county. Langrell attempted to address the often-discussed safety concerns of the project. She claims the project is well regulated through the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, with Summit even going above and beyond in some regards.
"PHMSA does require that we x-ray 10% of the welds on our project, and Summit Carbon Solutions has made the commitment to x-ray 100% of the welds on this project line," said Langrell. "Another thing is the pipeline will be hydrostatically tested -- which is something we're regulated to do as well. That requires filling the line up with water to 125% or more of its maximum operating pressure and this will be done for four to eight hours depending on the pipe size and where it's located."
Langrell also says Summit is exceeding PHMSA's setback requirement of 50 feet, estimating that as of now, no setbacks are projected to be less than 100 feet, which are often negotiated with the landowner.
Opponents of the project have often pointed to a lack of adequate knowledge and training for emergency responders in the aftermath of a carbon dioxide pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020. However, Langrell says they are already working with impacted emergency management agencies, and training will be provided.
"There will be trainings with our staff and county emergency response ahead of time," she said. "So, if there is any kind of problem with the line like if we had a leak or anything like that, these people would know each other, they will have worked with each other, and this will not be something that's chaotic and new."
Langrell also claims Summit has attempted to avoid a pipeline path that cuts through the middle of a landowner's field.
"With the way Summit Carbon Solutions did it, and this is part of them being an ag-based company, is they tried to stay as close to the property line as possible so they weren't just cutting straight through people's fields," Langrell explained. "So, they're staying as close to the property line as possible and once those negotiations start, if the landowner wants to move it, we can do that."
However, she adds the proposal is a starting point that could still be negotiated with landowners. Page County is also one of several that have filed a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board -- the body governing hazardous liquid pipelines -- stating their opposition to the use of eminent domain for the project. Supervisor Jacob Holmes pressed Langrell on whether she believed that eminent domain should be used for a "for profit" project -- to which she responded that Summit intends to use the land seizure process as little as possible.
"For a project this size, I would say our hope is that the only time we would have to use eminent domain is when there's some kind of a title issue," said Langrell. "So if there's a title issue, we don't know who has the legal claim to that land. We could have every person that could possibly have claim to that land sign an easement and it's not valid -- that's when we would have to use eminent domain and that's why it's necessary. We don't want to use it just because we can't come to an agreement with people."
Earlier this month, Summit officials stated they had secured over 50% of required easements project-wide. However, they are currently awaiting a ruling from the IUB. Langrell says they hope for approval by next summer, with construction on the project to begin around August 2023 and be operational within the following year. In addition, Page County officials have briefly discussed the possibility of an ordinance regulating carbon pipelines -- similar to regulations recently passed in Shelby County and discussed in Montgomery County.