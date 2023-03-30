(Clarinda) -- Page County officials received an update on the efforts regarding a carbon pipeline project in Iowa.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from Kaylee Langrell of Turnkey Logistics, who handles most of the non-environmental permitting with Summit Carbon Solutions on their proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for the carbon capture and sequestration project to span much of western Iowa, including seven miles in Page County running to the Green Plains Shenandoah facility. Langrell says Summit has acquired nearly 70% of the necessary land in Page County, which is roughly on par with the 67% secured statewide -- equating to over 461 miles. Safety has been a consistent area of debate for the various pipelines proposed in the state. However, Langrell emphasized that Summit is going above and beyond the federal regulations in place by PHMSA, including the required 12-inch distance from any other underground structures that, on its own, would not include drain tile.
"But the (Iowa Utilities Board) steps in there and says we want you to have 12 inches distance between your pipeline and our drain tile -- that's through the Iowa Ag Risk Mitigation Plan," said Langrell. "So, Summit's best practice would be 24 inches and that's case by case and that could change as there's things that happen out during construction. But, you're always going to have the 12 inch minimum."
She adds that once and if they receive their state permit through the IUB, they will begin annual training with EMS and first responders in the impacted areas should an issue occur with the pipeline and also says the company plans to consistently exceed the required 50-foot setback from a dwelling, which they are negotiating with landowners.
However, when questioned by Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes, Langrell says Summit is open to using eminent domain on a limited basis to acquire land for the project. But, Holmes has his doubts about why a private company should be allowed to use eminent domain on a project that doesn't easily fit into a "public use" designation.
"Arguing for a financial gain for a private organization or any private people to use eminent domain is not a good argument in my mind -- eminent domain is only used for absolute necessities like roads and things that have to go through for public use," said Holmes. "So, that's where I'd like you to say 'we're not going to use eminent domain' and you can run that pipe any which way with people who signed up and stay back far enough. But, to be open to using eminent domain, that's, in my opinion, pretty serious for a 'for-profit.'"
Legislation passed in the Iowa House that would have required pipeline companies to acquire 90% of the necessary land for carbon sequestration projects before utilizing eminent domain. However, it failed to clear an Iowa Senate committee before Friday's funnel deadline. Langrell adds the hope is only to use eminent domain when a title issue arises over a piece of land.
But, she also highlighted ethanol production's role in the state, saying nearly 57% of corn grown in Iowa goes to ethanol. Additionally, Langrell says producers are facing new carbon emission standards being put in place by large ethanol buyers.
"It's going to require (ethanol plants) to lower their carbon intensity scores and their are other ways to do that other than a carbon pipeline, but this is the most efficient way to do that at this point and that's why ethanol plants are signing on," said Langrell. "With them being able to sell into these low carbon markets, they're going to get a premium for their ethanol and in turn the corn producers would be able to continue to succeed as well. If that market is not there, there will be financial consequences."
Supervisor Todd Maher, who also serves with the Shenandoah Fire Department, says he is encouraged by the annual training for area first responders. But, he still has concerns, given how close the pipeline would be to Shenandoah and the current lack of knowledge among first responders for such a project.
"Our department does not have the capability answer to a call of this magnitude if something would happen with a leak or whatever," said Maher. "We would sort of have to hope for the best, especially if you're going to put this close to homes and it comes pretty close to the western part of Shenandoah."
The IUB is expected to rule on Summit's permit application later this year. Page County officials are also currently considering an ordinance governing carbon pipelines.
In other business, the board...
--Set a public hearing to review the Fiscal 2024 DOT Budget and County Fire-Year Program for April 13th.
--Approved a resolution to sign an opioid agreement along with several counties in Iowa.
--Approved the appointments of George Crawford, Jacob Morrison, Jesse Stimson, Kim Tudor, Dean Weiss, Craig Harris, and Marty Mathis to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
--Approved a Courthouse Lawn Application from Rachel Savary.