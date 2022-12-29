(Clarinda) -- West Central Community Action provided nearly $1.7 million in assistance to its clients in Page County in fiscal year 2022.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors received its annual report and funding request for fiscal year 2024, beginning July 1st, from Wendy Mueller of West Central Community Action. A non-profit organization in Harlan, WCCA uses the funds to offer low-income resources through outreach services and local match requirements for programs serving Page County. In fiscal year 2022, the most recent information available, Mueller says her organization served 727 households and over 1,500 individuals in Page County and reached several different demographics.
"Of those households that we served, 46% were single households, 56% had an income below the 100% federal poverty guideline, and 52% were on a fixed monthly income," said Mueller. "45% were between the ages of 18 and 59, and 53% of the households rent their home."
Mueller says WCCA offers a variety of programs in Page County. Among the significant contributors in the county include weatherization services and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which combined for over $580,000 worth of assistance.
"We had 10 households that received almost $284,000 worth of weatherization services during fiscal year 2022 in Page County," she said. "And then we have LIHEAP, which is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps qualified low-income homes pay a portion of their winter heating costs. In Page County, we had 547 households receive assistance for almost $300,000."
Additionally, Mueller says homes approved for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program received two supplemental payments for an extra $180,000.
WCCA also offers Energy Crisis Intervention Payments, which Mueller says helps with furnace repair or replacements and service continuity. She says the payments assisted 88 households for $77,000.
"We also received ARPA ECIP funding, which assisted another 109 households for a total of $85,000," Mueller explained. "So, in crisis alone, we spent over $160,000 in Page County to help clients."
Also among the services offered by WCCA include the Head Start program, including classrooms in Essex and Clarinda, which served 16 students. Mueller adds they also had a new Low-Income Water Assistance program, which assisted 49 households with past due water or sewer bills for nearly $20,000. In addition, she says the Family Development and Self Sufficiency program helped 10 families in Page County.
Of the $1.7 million in services, Mueller says $1.4 million went directly to their clients and local vendors.
"It's $420,000 more this year than in fiscal year '21 and a lot of that is due to the additional LIHEAP assistance that we received from the (federal government), so we were able to help a lot more clients with crisis assistance," said Mueller. "We also served approximately 50 more households this year than fiscal year '21."
Mueller asked for $4,000 for fiscal '24, an increase of $500 from the current fiscal year. However, she adds it would be the first increase since 2016.