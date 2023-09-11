(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hopeful their farm-to-market funds can cover some needed road and bridge projects.
During its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to discuss the status of the county's farm-to-market, or FM, funds and some upcoming projects the dollars would likely fund. King tells KMA News the catalyst behind the work session is receiving an 80/20 RAISE grant for replacing the Essex North Bridge on D Avenue--estimated at around $3.7 million. While the federal grant will fund 80% of the project, or $2.9 million, King explains that the county will need to secure a 20% local match from dollars not provided by the federal government.
"We can't use our regular bridge funds to match this federal aid grant, so we have to use farm-to-market money," King explained. "So, we need to ensure next summer or fall when we let the Essex North Bridge at the (Iowa) DOT, we have at least $740,000 in our farm to market account."
The county is allocated roughly $1 million in FM funds each year. Between now and next summer, King adds there are two other projects they intend to use FM dollars for, including granular surfacing work on the county's FM roads and a base stabilization and seal coat project on roughly five miles of J55 from Braddyville east to the Page-Taylor County line--which the board recently moved up to the current fiscal year.
"We were able to do that because the cost of the J Road project we're doing right now came in lower than expected and the unit prices are lower than expected--so the cost estimate for the J55 project is also lower," said King. "We moved that ahead in the program a couple of months ago because the board was interested in the project being scheduled sooner."
King says the hope is to let the two projects this winter and have actual dollar figures heading into budget preparations for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1st of next year. Based on their estimates, King says they should be able to fund all three projects with FM funds. If bids come in higher than their estimates, King adds the backup plan is to pull from the local secondary roads account.
"Our carryover balance at the end of fiscal year 2023 was about $2.7 million," he said. "So, we can write a check from that account and put it into our farm-to-market account to take care of the match for the Essex bridge."
But, King says he is hopeful that they will see steady prices on the J55 project compared to the ongoing base stabilization and seal coat efforts on J Road.
"The contract came in at about $232,000 a mile for the J Road there--100th Street and the county line with Montgomery County and Willow Avenue, which was about five and a half miles--or $1,274,000," said King. "I would expect the cost per mile to be similar down on J55."
Regarding the Essex North Bridge, King hopes to begin the replacement efforts in the fall of 2024.