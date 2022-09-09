(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want more information and financial designations on a possible leadership academy for department heads.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, by a 2-1 vote, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted down allowing county employees to utilize the National Association of Counties' online Leadership Academy this fall. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen had approached him about participating in the courses regarding her duties with the county human resources department. Supervisor Chuck Morris says that while the program is similar to topics covered at Iowa State Association of Counties conferences, it appears to be more in-depth.
"It looks it's the same kind of track but much more intense," Morris explained. "At ISAC you're going to spend the better part of two days and maybe twice a year, and this module would run from September through mid-December."
According to the program description -- developed by the Professional Development Academy -- the curriculum primarily surrounds the five practical skills of leading, organizing, collaborating, communicating, and delivering.
However, the program does cost $1,645 per person who attends, including a scholarship through NACO. While Wellhausen is the only employee currently expressing interest in the program, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he's not sure the online training is worth the cost.
"I'm sure there's valuable things there, but the couple of times I've been to ISAC, a lot of the networking is more valuable is what I've learned," said Holmes. "And the courses can be somewhat fluff in the ones that I've been to, but some are valuable. But, I think it's too expensive for just one person's amount of training. If it was the whole county maybe, but that still would be a lot."
Also, Holmes says the resources made available through the county's $500 annual membership with NACO cover similar topics. But, Armstrong, who cast the lone vote in favor, says the higher costs have likely come with prices rising in general.
"I understand what you're saying, but I don't think we could ever get everybody to a meeting at the same time, so that might be a challenge," said Armstrong. "So I understand, but costs have even changed a lot for the classes I even have to take in food service. It's tremendous what things have changed in the past 20 years, 10 years, or five years."
While agreeing with Armstrong on the program's value, Morris says he wants to see the cost accounted for in advance.
"They're going to offer this academy every year," Morris said. "And not knowing where the money would come from -- I assume it would have to come from local option or ARPA funds -- I would much rather want to see our department heads that are interested in this type of training to put that in an annual budget to be reviewed at budget time."
Additionally, with the program starting next week and the cost only going up the later the county applies, Morris says he would like to see the reviews of this year's edition of the program.