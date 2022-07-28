(Clarinda) -- Secondary road bridge design and replacements are taking shape in Page County.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a preliminary design contract for a bridge replacement on C Avenue with CB&A Consultants and awarded a contract for a bridge replacement on 280th Street to Godbersen-Smith Construction. Page County Engineer J.D. King says the latter is for an over 120-foot long, 22-foot wide bridge just east of Vine Avenue constructed back in 1938.
"Now it's not in terrible shape, it does have a weight limit on it, but it's not going to be closed in a year or two," said King. "So you might ask why are we replacing it -- we're replacing it because it's narrow and probably impeding modern agricultural traffic on it. It's on a farm-to-market road in Buchanan Township."
While the project had three bidders, King says the recommended bid came from Godbersen-Smith at around $1.45 million -- roughly 10.6% over the engineer's estimate.
He adds the project is to help the county get ahead of a potentially large amount of bridges going bad at the same time due to the county constructing over 40 bridges in a 15-year timespan nearly 70 years ago.
"Between 1950 and 1965, 15 years, Page County built 45 bridges like this in various places across the county -- that's three bridges a year," said King. "We are not re-building three bridges a year, so some time all those 45 bridges are going to go bad. So, I want to be working on those before they all go bad at once."
King says workers will pave a hard surface on top after the bridge is built. Additionally, the board revisited a preliminary design contract introduced at last week's meeting. After receiving an additional big from HGM Associate, King says the original offer from CB&A Consultants remained his recommendation as the lowest bid.
"The dollar for the Calhoun-Burns and Associates proposal is still $20,130 and the preliminary design proposal from HGM, which is out of Council Bluffs, is $21,500," said King. "These are not widely disparate, but CB&A is a little cheaper."
The preliminary design work is for the bridge over the West Tarkio River on C Avenue -- also a farm-to-market road -- just south of 290th Street. He adds that CB&A has recently handled many bridge replacement and inspection services for the county.