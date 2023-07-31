(Clarinda) -- Plans for renovations to a county road in southeastern Page County have been moved up a year.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved moving up planned base stabilization and seal coat work on J55 from the fiscal year 2025 acceptance year to the current fiscal year 2024. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the action was possible after the cost of work on J Road, planned to begin later this week, came in nearly $700,000 lower than initially estimated at around $1.2 million. With both projects' primary funding source coming from the county's "farm to market" account, which receives roughly $1 million annually, King says the lower cost on J Road allowed them to allocate more funds towards future projects.
"Because J Road came in less than we estimated, we save money right there, but then as we accumulate more money for future jobs like the J55 job, we don't need as much money," said King. "Because we're going to use those most recent bid numbers to make our estimate, we're also getting more work done for our dollar."
With the move, King says the J55 project would then be let in fiscal '24, which ends June 30, 2024, with the work taking place next construction season. He adds the $1.2-to-1.4 million project is a continuation of the seal coat revitalization efforts in the county.
"Where we come in first and do a base stabilization by adding rock and cement powder to the base that's there and then shape it and roll it," King explained. "Then, we'll put on a double layer of chip seal to restore a hard surface that's relatively dust free."
The roughly five-mile stretch of road runs from Braddyville east to the Page-Taylor County line. King adds the method is similar to previous efforts on J40, Page Center Road, and T Avenue. King says getting J55 done as soon as possible has been a priority for the county supervisors.
"That's what the board has been looking for and we've tried to work and accomadate that where we can," he said. "If we can make it work to suit their schedule, we'll do that."
King hopes to put the project out for bid in December or January.