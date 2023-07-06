(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have taken the next step in getting a referendum in front of voters on a new county jail and public safety facility.
Meeting in regular session Thursday morning, by a 2-1 vote, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved to have Samuels Group and the county jail committee move forward with preparing floor plans, finalizing costs, and developing renderings in hopes of placing a referendum on the ballot as soon as the November city-school elections. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the jail committee is recommending placing the new facility on the county farm on the south side of Clarinda just west of U.S. Highway 71 and including a new sheriff's office, dispatch center, and an office for the county emergency management agency. Additionally, Palmer says the committee is also recommending the inclusion of an Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, meeting room.
"That is something where EMA, fire, law enforcement, EMS, would all meet there as well as the board of supervisors and have access to wi-fi, internet, and everything we would need to make decisions," said Palmer. "We could get a live feed from a drone or something to help us discuss what are next plans are (during a disaster). The engineer or other entities could meet with us or it could also be used as a press room."
With the board's approval, Palmer says the committee will also work with Samuels Group to determine the language for the referendum. Between the four county entities, estimates from Samuels Group, which the county hired to assist in the project, place the new facility at around $15 million, including $9.4 million for the jail, $3.1 million for a sheriff's office, $1.7 million for EMA, and $922,000 for dispatch. Supervisor Judy Clark, who made the motion for approval, says it was time to move forward on the project and have all agencies under one roof for easier coordination.
"The longer we wait, the more expensive it's going to be and it all needs to built under one roof and everybody needs to be at the same place -- the sheriff, the jail, the dispatchers, EMA all need to be in the same place, incase there's ever a disaster or if there's anything else," said Clark. "If there's an uprising in the jail, the sheriff and their department need to be there to help."
Additionally, for another $2 million, which would come from the city of Clarinda, Samuels Group also provided an option to include the Clarinda Police Department. However, the board chose to initially not include them in hopes of getting the issue to a vote in November as they face a filing deadline of September 21.
However, Clark added that it ultimately isn't up to the supervisors on whether the county does the new jail; instead, it is up to the voters. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote, aired concerns over how much to include with the jail. While acknowledging the need for a new space, Holmes says square footage costs and architectural fees add up quickly even on smaller offices such as the two proposed for emergency management due to being attached to the jail.
"For (Jill Harvey's) office, which is a 12x18 room, it's $132,000 to hold a desk and computer -- that's the director's office -- and an extra EMA office is $88,000, so we're at $200,000 for two little-bitty offices that are not even 400 square feet," said Holmes. "So, I just have concerns about including all these things that are extra. I don't think anybody's arguing that the jail isn't in bad shape, but what do we attach to it."
Holmes feels the county could find a more cost-effective option, such as the old Shopko building in Clarinda, for emergency management, and also pointed to six-figure costs for individual offices within the sheriff's office estimates. However, Greg Wilde with Samuels Group emphasized that the numbers before the board are cost estimates rather than finalized floor plans. Wilde added that his company has always designed a jail with a sheriff's office attached.
"The reason we haven't done it is because from an operational standpoint it is lunacy -- it's truly lunacy to have sheriff's offices, investigators, and others not attached or part of providing security for a jail housing unit," said Wilde. "It doesn't make any sense at all."
Clark also expressed faith in Samuels Group's design and planning due to their experience building jails. Supervisor Todd Maher added he felt comfortable including all four entities under one roof and said it's time to put it before their constituents for a vote.
"They have a right to speak and vote and this is going to affect every generation for a long time coming up," said Maher. "The citizens are going to let you know if you have a good plan or not. Yeah, it could fall on its face or fail, but you're never going to know that either unless you take the chance to let people talk and learn about it and investigate it for themselves."
Palmer added that they would also have bids sought before going to a bond issue referendum so voters know just how expensive the project would be. Additionally, Palmer says they would want to be as transparent as possible, including tours of the current jail to see the conditions of the 1936 structure. The board instructed Samuels Group to return to next week's regular meeting to elaborate on the details and financials of increasing public awareness, such as holding town hall meetings with possible action to follow.