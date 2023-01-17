(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are mulling over the best ways to tackle several needed road improvement projects over the next few years.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to discuss the current five-year plan of base stabilization and seal coat projects on the county's secondary roads. Mainly, the board discussed proposed renovations on the eastern side of the county, including five miles of J Road in the northeast corner of the county, seven miles of J-53 running from Shambaugh to the Page-Taylor County line, and a four-and-half mile stretch of J55 from Teak Avenue east to the Page-Taylor County line. King says the budgetary estimates he has received for the projects would be roughly $350,000 per mile, including grinding in cement powder and a double chip seal. Ultimately, King says all three potential projects would cost over $1 million.
"So, J Road is $1.5 million, and the whole part of J53 is $2.5 million," he said. "The east-west part of J55 is $1.6 million."
The discussions also come after residents raised concerns about the length of time the three roads have been ground up to reduce large potholes and also in preparation for future projects.
King says the current plan has J Road and the westernmost four miles of J53 scheduled to take place this year due to a bridge near Vine Avenue and the remainder of J53 and J55 in 2025. He adds J55 and J Road do qualify as farm-to-market roads, for which the county receives $1 million a year. However, Kind says they are already beginning to borrow ahead on farm-to-market funds.
"We're borrowing ahead a year and a half, but we can borrow up to five," said King. "We do currently have sufficient funds to do one of these projects."
King adds that the one-year gap between the projects would allow for a build-up of funds to finance the remainder of the improvements. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says this year's budget process would also be a time to see if any additional funds could be utilized in the projects along with being efficient with how they borrow ahead in farm-to-market funds.
"We're going to go through budgets here at the end of the month and beginning of February with this in mind," said Holmes. "I don't know if there's enough (funds) to do all of this but maybe we can find ways to squeeze it out and see how soon we could do it or speed it up a little bit by borrowing ahead a little bit in some situations. But, I guess I'm committed to doing what we have on here."
King says the main risk to borrowing ahead on the farm-to-market dollars is if a road that requires the particular funds falls apart in the future. With this year's five-year plan not due until April, Holmes also suggested possibly prioritizing road segments differently to tackle bigger chunks at once.
"I think it makes sense to try to do the 4.7 miles on J55 this year and then see if we can come up with enough money and how soon we could do J53 but the whole shot would be the next thing to do instead of splitting it up," said Holmes. "If I was bidding this, that's how I'd want to bid it if I was a contractor and I think it'd be more reasonable to see it all done in one run all the way to the county line."
Additionally, King expressed some skepticism as to how accessible any funds would be from the Infrastructure package passed by Congress late last year, and Holmes also questioned whether or not additional Local Option Sales Tax revenues could go toward the road projects. Either way, Supervisor Todd Maher says he believes the three roads, which have been ground up for some time now, deserve to be the first one's the county addresses in its updated plan.
"People that have lived on a road that's been tore up for a long, long time and they've waited and waited -- I think those concerns should be addressed first and then keep moving through the list," said Maher. "That's not going to make everybody happy, but I think people have been patient a long time and if they've been on this five year list and keep getting pushed out, I'm sure the road is not getting any better."
The board made no official decisions, and future discussions are expected on prioritizing which projects to tackle later this year. King and Holmes said they would also reach out to Taylor County officials on the possibility of a joint project on J53, which King adds had been discussed in previous years.