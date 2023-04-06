(Clarinda) -- Page County officials could soon consider deeming emergency services in the county essential.
During its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors briefly discussed when the county could move forward with deeming the services essential and a subsequent vote from residents. After attending the Shenandoah EMS Board meeting earlier this week, Supervisor Judy Clark brought up the discussion during board communication. Following that meeting, Clark says she would have no issue with the county taking the first step in the process and formally designating EMS services as essential.
"I know for either hospital, it's not a money making thing, it's a money-losing thing, but it is an essential service and we need to have those ambulances out there," said Clark. "So, I think it bears further discussion and I think it would be good for the board to move ahead and do it."
Under a bill passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2021, counties can implement a tax levy of up to 75 cents per thousand dollars valuation to help fund their respective EMS services. However, it does require a 60% majority as a ballot referendum.
Clark says several counties in the state are beginning to adopt similar measures and putting the decision to a vote.
"There were eight counties that had it on the ballot in March and they ranged anywhere from 21 cents to 75 cents -- the max -- and five of them passed," she said. "Anyway, we're a rural county and we need to have those services available to our people."
No matter what amount the county proposed, Clark says the decision ultimately comes down to the county's voters. However, while acknowledging the need for EMS services, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes wasn't sure about putting 75 cents up on the first attempt.
"I don't like the 'maxed ask' the first time, and so I wouldn't go for the max," said Holmes.
"But that's not up to you, that's up to the voters," said Clark.
"It's up to us whether we put it on the ballot and if they asked for the maximum, I probably wouldn't go for that the first year," said Holmes. "But, I believe you can change that every year if you want."
Clark added in talks with the Shenandoah EMS Board they are also struggling to hold on to paramedics. Supervisor Todd Maher says he would also support beginning the process by declaring EMS an essential service. While no date was set, Clark says she hopes to have representatives from the various EMS services in the county in front of the board soon to discuss the process further and the next steps. In other business, the board approved Tracee Knapp to the Lied Public Library in Essex Board of Trustees.