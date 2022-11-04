(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
"(Wilde) is going to put together some drawings and figures based on what we have at this time that is feasible," said Holmes. "There's a couple options at the county farm and currently that is the only viable thing we have right now to even do figures on. We've tried lots of other things, but that is where it is right now."
Other possible locations discussed by the board include a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute and a plot of land between Highway 2 and the Page County landfill. However, Holmes says those other locations have run into obstacles, including the grade of the land and access to utilities.
He says there are two five-acre lots of land on the farm between the Clarinda Regional Health Center and the current Orscheln location.
"Five acres, they say, would be plenty if you build the whole thing and everybody joins in -- it would be big enough," Holmes explained. "So the front five acres, I think would be best to save it for something in the future that is profitable. You could slide back and not hurt anything, use the same driveway, and it could be just one notch back. So there's two big, nice buildable lots there."
Holmes says another tangible idea would be behind the hospital, where an access road would still be available. However, he adds it has been difficult to find suitable land that owners are willing to sell for the new jail that could range in cost from $9.8 million to $17.5 million depending on the number of departments located at the new facility.
Supervisor Chuck Morris also inquired whether the committee had explored having a facility capable of holding federal prisoners, which Holmes says had been mentioned before. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says there could be some benefits.
"I know up north either around Jefferson or Estherville there's some friends and they're involved in that," said Armstrong. "They do that and they say it saved their system because it brought in so much revenue -- a lot more risk, but a lot of revenue."
Holmes says he would be interested in bringing the discussion back to the committee and exploring the county's options.