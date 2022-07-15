(Clarinda) -- Page County officials won't be using COVID-19 relief dollars to pay for a package providing certain technology services for emergency management and dispatch.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted not to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay off a lease through the state for various PSAP services, including GeoComm for GIS and mapping, yearly maintenance from Wahltek, and tech support for computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, which works with county vehicles fitted with computers. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the county signed a three-year, $138,000 lease for the services last year, with this year's payment totaling over $49,000, including interest. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the board signed the lease to help the county save money on the services.
"This lease system was through the state and was to replace a similar expenditure, in fact, we were told at the time we approved this, we were going to save some money, because we were going to eliminate some services from TSS as I recall," said Morris. "Now we have learned that, yes that's true, but we don't have everything quite in place is kind of my understanding."
County Sheriff Lyle Palmer clarified the Wahltek service, utilized to record the phones for emergency services in the county, is different from a previously approved agreement with Montgomery County for the dispatch center. He says the current package doesn't allow for the recording of radio traffic.
"On the (Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications) system, we are going to do what Montgomery County is, because they bought the recorder for that," said Palmer. "Mills County has a contract with them, Fremont County has a contract with them -- that's the $5,000 agreement we talked about last week. Then we are able to log in to that system and get our radio traffic from that system once we get that contract in place."
However, Morris added the $49,000 amount, and the third payment next year would be accounted for if they didn't use ARPA funds.
"The EMA-911 budget for the current fiscal year has the operational money to take care of that," said Morris. "I think the question in front of us now is 'would this be an opportunity to use ARPA funds and eliminate the however many thousands of dollars."
Ultimately, Morris says paying off the lease now would save roughly $4-to-5,000 in interest for next year's payment. After receiving the second round of funding, Armstrong says the county still has around $1.4 million in unallocated ARPA funds.