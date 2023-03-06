(Clarinda) -- Page County zoning officials have upheld a ruling determining a material change was made to Invenergy's wind energy permit application.
During a special meeting Friday morning, the Page County Board of Adjustments upheld the decision made by Zoning Administrator J.D. King by a 3-0 vote after hearing testimony from Invenergy representatives and County Attorney Carl Sonksen. The board was brought into the discussion per Iowa code to hear an appeal from Invenergy after they received a letter from King which stated there had been a material change in the "Shenandoah Hills" wind project, thus making the application, despite its August approval from the board of supervisors, null and void. Sonksen, speaking on behalf of the county, says the letter notifying of a material change came after Jenny Burkhiser with KYFR sent an email on January 5th to the board of supervisors notifying them of an agreement that was reached to remove three turbines from the project.
"On February 3rd, based upon that email, J.D. King on Page County Zoning Administrator sent a letter to Isaac Lamppa with Invenergy, informing them that the reduction of three turbines combined with a prior reduction of an initial three, for a total of six -- constituted a material change," said Sonksen. "That letter further indicated that based upon that change, it was considered that their application was void and that they would have to re-apply."
However, with no exact definition of "material change" in the county's wind ordinance, Sonksen says most of the board's decision should be based on whether they feel King had an accurate representation of "material change." On top of six turbines being a nearly 20% change from the 31 turbines proposed in Page County, Sonksen says a continued reduction in turbines also begins reducing the proposed property tax revenue to the county.
"That property tax revenue benefits schools, fire departments, law enforcement, and it's spread throughout the county that way and benefits county government," said Sonksen. "Number one, the zoning administrator reviewed and approved that application based upon the number in the application being 31. That application was then sent to the board of supervisors and they reviewed that based upon that same number. Then after extensive public debate, the board of supervisors approved that application being 31 wind turbines in Page County."
During the board's discussion, board member Kalen Fulk felt there was little doubt that a material change had occurred.
"I'm not going to get in the weeds, but what we're being asked is 'is this a material change,'" said Fulk. "Six turbines out of 31 is almost a 20% change. With what we're being asked, in my opinion it's a material change -- there's no doubt about it. It's pretty cut and dry."
The decision to uphold the ruling also came despite testimony from Kristy Rogers, who spoke on behalf of Invenergy to reverse the decision. Rogers says the wind company had submitted their application last March with an "understanding" that they would have a 300-foot leeway around the proposed turbine areas without triggering "material change."
"So long as the location within that circle met all the requirements of the ordinance and was clearly vetted as the main location was, and that is exactly what the application portrayed and Mr. King understood that," said Rogers. "Shenandoah Hills Wind prepared the application with the understanding that that was permissible. What was going to trigger a material change with regard to movement was outside of the range of 300 feet."
Rogers also expressed that while adding a turbine should warrant a material change, removing turbines is less clear due to the county still having the information on the turbines and stated the board was already aware of the three turbines being removed from the application before its approval in August. Rogers also argued the decision to void the application was unconstitutional under the United States and Iowa Constitutions regarding property rights.
"That means property in a broad sense and property rights protectable under the constitution and there's clear case law and clear decisions of courts that explain what those rights are," she said. "They include rights in land, rights in permits, especially those pertaining to land, and they include investment back into expectations."
Rogers also says Invenergy did not get due process in the matter before a decision was made to void the application. Board members Merrill Kruse and James O'Hara abstained from the vote.