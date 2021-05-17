(Clarinda) — Page County’s Board of Health is in the early stages of exploring an extra incentive to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
During the board’s regular meeting Monday night, the board discussed offering a lottery or a cash prize drawing to residents who have been vaccinated. The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show approximately 41% of the county’s population receiving at least their first dose of vaccine. The idea came from Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman, who submitted her report to the board in writing. County Sanitarian Darin Sunderman says Erdman’s idea would be similar to other incentive programs offered around the country.
"We could offer $500 or $1,000 and give people a timeframe to get their two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson," said Sunderman. "Maybe that would encourage some people to go out there and increase the number of immunized people. Of course, you guys could make a recommendation and then it would ultimately be up to the supervisors to approve."
Board Chair and Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke says they are offering a similar program for CRHC employees.
"The numbers aren't what I would like to see, but they're pretty good," said Nordyke. "We're going to do that. We're going to offer it by the middle of July at some point. If you've had your vaccinations -- both of them -- then you'll be entered into a lottery and we'll give away a prize to an employee."
Erdman’s proposal included using a portion of the county’s COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government to finance the project. Any incentive program would need approval from the Page County Board of Supervisors. Board member Dr. Heather Babe says she supports any program to increase vaccinations in the county.
"I think as a board we need to be encouraging the supervisors and the county itself to do anything they can to promote vaccinations," said Babe. "If that's what we want to do, I think that's a good idea and I think people jump on board with things like that. Just as long as there's no way we could be held liable for that. If we encourage people to get vaccinated and they had a reaction or something, I wouldn't think so. I don't think that's a bad idea."
Board member Jona Hutson says she feels the County Public Health Department should also continue educating the public and presenting new information on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Doing some more public education and even a chat or something to get rid of some of the myths, that may draw some people in as well," said Hutson. "I just haven't seen a whole lot of real education on it as of recent."
No action was taken by the board on the proposed incentive program. More discussion is expected in the coming weeks.