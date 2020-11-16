(Clarinda) — Page County’s Board of Health is taking a wait-and-see approach to more stringent COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the county.
As the board’s regular meeting began Monday night, Governor Kim Reynolds announced additional mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks in indoor spaces when social distancing is not possible. The move came just before the board was set to consider a county-wide mask mandate, however, they took no action on the proposal, opting to wait and see how the governor’s actions work. The decision came following a presentation from Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, owner and CEO of Aperio Statistical Consulting, which tracks and models epidemiological data and trends. She says Page County’s rising numbers of COVID-19 infections are alarming.
"At any point in time, you have about 250 people with active infections walking around the community," said Schaeffer. "And about one-quarter of those people don't know that they have it. That's a fair number of infections. Your percent positivity is approaching 50%, so that definitely makes gatherings -- quite honestly of any number -- difficult and very dangerous. Even if it's two people going out for a run, this is definitely not the time to be interacting outside of immediate family."
As of Monday night, Page County reported 1,184 total infections with a positivity rate over 46%. Schaeffer says nationally, Iowa is near the top in number of infections per capita.
"One of the things I hear is that everybody is surging in the country right now, so Iowa's no different," said Schaeffer. "Well, Iowa is different. Iowa is surging much worse than most other states. Nearly all other states -- except for the Dakotas, although North Dakota just take very aggressive action to get their outbreaks under control because their health care capacity, like our's, is being jeopardized, as is the state of Utah."
Schaeffer expressed optimism over recent news that two vaccines may soon be available for distribution. She cautioned, however, that it could be spring before the vaccine is widely available for the public.
"This is just the beginning," said Schaeffer. "If we don't lower the baseline and we don't drive this activity down, we've already seen a tripling of what happened in our first peak of this pandemic. That could be even twice of what we're seeing now in January if we don't really hit this hard and get it under control."
Amid the growing case numbers in Page County, Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says her office has hired extra help with contact tracing.
"I've hired some disease investigators," said Erdman. "They are contract personnel. We have five of them. That's working wonderfully. They cannot enter the information into the database yet. We use DOMO database and they have to have work email for that. We can't do that. That's an added fee that we just don't have the funds for right now."
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris said the county may be able to foot the bill to allow the new tracers to input data.
"We've had a bunch of COVID money," said Morris. "If money is in the way, please bring us an estimate of what you need. You guys are working so hard. Let us know what we can do to take some of that pressure off and don't let money stand in the way if you have people who are capable of doing it."
Board of Health members agreed to see how the governor’s new recommendations go and call a special meeting if more strict measures are needed in Page County.