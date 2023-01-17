(Clarinda) -- Some Page County Board of Health members are voicing concerns over the latest appointment process to the board.
The county board of health held its first meeting of 2023 Monday night, including the addition of four new members -- Wendy Meyer, Rosie Cavin, Supervisor Todd Maher, and Carin Mason. The four individuals were appointed to the board by the Board of Supervisors last week after submitting applications to the county. Meyer and Cavin filled two vacancies, while Maher and Mason were added after the supervisors expanded the board to seven members. However, some current members, including Jona Hutson, expressed some frustrations that they were not included in selecting applicants for the two vacancies.
"I'm really kind of floored that as a board member, I found out about this tonight (Monday) -- that we have new members," said Hutson. "I guess I don't recall us never having a say before in applications."
Additionally, while not wanting to get the appointees caught up in a conflict, Board Member Heather Babe called the situation "unorthodox" given the board's lack of involvement in the process and not having a formal introduction to any individuals before Monday's meeting. She also wanted to ensure the four members knew the commitment they were making before applying for the position.
"It's a labor of love and there's not a lot of recognition -- we're doing this and we put a ton of time into this which is an unpaid position," said Babe. "In the past couple of years with (COVID-19), it's been heart-wrenching and very difficult. This isn't about personal interest, it's about doing what's best for your community."
While the situation has improved recently, Babe questioned whether the board of supervisors is in the best position to fill the vacancies alone, given the disconnect she says the two boards have had over the years. However, Maher says the supervisors can fill the positions and hopes having a supervisor on the board can help bridge the gap.
"That's the way it's written, so we get to decide who's on the board -- and that's our function -- because we don't feel it's right that the board of health would get to put their own people on," said Maher. "So, it's written that the board of supervisors gets to name the board members that are going to be on the board of health."
In terms of a possible conflict of interest, Maher says there are some items, such as any future budget discussions, where he would not be involved in any discussion or voting. But Babe hopes there can be more collaboration between the two boards in determining the board of health's makeup and direction moving forward.
"Maybe we need to look very closely at the way things are written at the supervisor level and at the board of health level and see if we can come to a common agreement on how we want to do this in the future," said Babe. "Because, this board can't function effectively if we're not working together and I want to make sure you guys that are new on the board have the best interest of the board of health in mind."
Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen plans to give the four new members an orientation on the functions and purposes of the board. However, Babe says she feels the orientation process should have come before they officially sat on the board. In other business, the board approved having meetings on the third Monday of every other month at 5:30 p.m., appointing Babe as Chair and Hutson as Co-Chair, designated Babe as the Page County Public Health Medical Director, and approved a subcontract agreement with Taylor County to provide services for the Healthy Pregnancy Program.