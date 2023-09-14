(Clarinda) -- It's official--Page County voters will head to the polls on November 7th to vote on a bond issue proposal to finance a new county jail.
Meeting in a brief regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution calling for an election on the proposition of entering into a loan agreement and issuing general obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $16.7 million on this November's citywide and school board elections. Plans call for placing the facility, which would hold the jail, sheriff's office, and PAGECOMM Dispatch Center, on a portion of the county farm on the south side of Clarinda just off U.S. Highway 71. Greg Wilde is with Samuels Group, the architects who have assisted the county in the jail planning. At a meeting earlier this month, Wilde says the county jail committee reduced the facility's footprint by nearly 6,000 square feet to just over 19,700.
"There were some offices that were removed, EMA was removed, the sally port was reduced in size, there were some hallways reduced," said Wilde. "We did all we could to take more than 20% out of the square footage and yet still have a safe and operable facility."
Previously, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said the jail would house 37 inmates with the necessary "sight-and-sound" separations and could also hold juveniles depending on the individual's needs during each incident. Due to the age and status of the current jail, Palmer added that additional expenditures and liability for transporting and housing inmates elsewhere outweigh any reduced costs due to not housing inmates.
Between now and November 7th, Palmer says Samuels Group will build a website with a widget to help residents determine the potential tax impact and also assist in holding town hall meetings in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex, and College Springs. He added that those education efforts will begin as soon as possible.
"I believe that we can educate the people of Page County on what we're looking at--but whether or not this passes if it comes to a referendum, that's entirely up to the people of Page County," said Palmer. "We will do the best we can to educate them on why we need this, what we need in this, and what it's going to cost them off their parcels or property taxes for what they own."
If the bond issue should pass, Palmer said the facility should be able to serve the county for the next 50 years or more.
In other business Thursday, the council approved a resolution of support for Home Base Iowa, a resolution setting a public hearing for September 28th at 6 p.m. to enter into a general obligation solid waste disposal loan agreement and to borrow money for improvements to the Page County landfill, and approved the Clarinda Kiwanis Club using the Page County Annex yard for the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.