(Clarinda) -- Despite numerous continued and new concerns raised by residents, a long debated wind turbine project has received approval from Page County officials.
By a 2-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved Invenergy's permit application for its "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah, which straddles the Page-Fremont County line. The approval came after a lengthy public comment period and discussion with Page County Horizons regarding multiple concerns with the project. The proposal also came despite a new concern raised by numerous residents about five turbines that would be constructed on or near a Buckeye Partners petroleum line that also runs within a mile of multiple residents. Reading from a letter from a Buckeye Partners representative, Page County Resident Jesse Stimson says the company has reached no agreement with Invenergy regarding the five turbines' locations.
"They have to have plans approved by Buckeye, and they do not," said Stimson. "We have tower setback requirements, we will need to have arc fault study done, a high voltage study, we will need to address the equipment on Buckeye's right of way, and air bridging for the shallow pipe. We will have to have crossing agreements signed before work can take place."
Barb Oliver of Northboro, one of the residents near the gas line, says she was informed by the Buckeye representative the line is only three feet underneath the surface near turbines 15, 51, 52, 53, and 63 on the proposed project map. Additionally, Sherrie Brink, who lives near Farragut, says representatives have informed her the lines can be even shallower and require special permission to cross.
"Because this line is only one foot underground now, one foot, the gal I talked to from Kansas City said they can't even drive across this without any permission," said Brink. "They could rupture that line and it's either car gas, jet fuel, or diesel fuel going through that line."
Residents urged the board to look into the gas line issue before approving the project. While new topics were introduced, Jenny Burkhiser with KYFR in Shenandoah says some progress had been made on a possible agreement with Invenergy, but Family Station's legal counsel had advised having an agreement before the county voted on the project. She says pushing the approval through Tuesday night was rushing that process and giving them just days to acquire the necessary data and legal team to assemble a settlement agreement.
"We've really done so much to try to meet this requirement to protect ourselves legally, and get an agreement together," said Burkhiser. "We had our attorney draft it today and present it to Mr. (Dan) Litchfield and Mr. (Isaac) Lamppa. The whole reason I asked for the extension was so we'd have time to make an agreement, and that's what they (Invenergy) said, 'we don't have enough time to review this.' So you're kind of forcing us to fail in reaching an agreement."
Burkhiser adds should the turbines be mitigated and constructed, the station would still likely need to re-license its towers. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the FCC guidelines involving a three-kilometer setback from AM towers would require Invenergy to take down the turbines should they not mitigate the disturbance properly. But, the issue would likely need to be handled in court between the two companies. Ben Dawson with Hatfield and Dawson Consulting, who assisted with the preliminary studies for KYFR, says the three turbines within the three-kilometer setback would almost certainly cause interference and recommended removing the turbines from the project.
Additionally, continued concerns were aired, some of which date back to when the ordinance was established in 2019, calling for a compromise on possibly moving setbacks to the property line rather than the residence, reducing the proposed project boundary, and beefing up the decommissioning requirements. However, Clarinda resident Krystal Worl says the issue ultimately comes down to Invenergy's lack of transparency throughout the permit application process.
"When you advertise for something specific and don't get the right applicant for the job, you rewrite the specifications and requirements and post it again," said Worl. "Invenergy is a global company who has done projects in different counties all over the world. You think they would be a well-oiled machine and willing to be transparent in their practices. Instead, they conduct themselves as snake-oil salesmen and conmen short-changing the gas station clerk. Sloppy contractors rarely do quality work."
Clarinda resident Bryan Whipp also questioned how a 26-page ordinance such as the county's wind energy convergence system document passed in two meetings compared to a seven-page UTV ordinance that took nearly two months to pass. After Morris motioned to approve the application, Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote, stated his opposition was rooted in dishonesty, broken agreements, and poor business ethics from Invenergy.
"We've got errors everywhere, we've got things that aren't complete, things that aren't done, things that are in question, and I'm very disappointed in J.D. (King) and his 'material change' definition which I think does not hold water," said Holmes. "As far as Page County goes, if four turbines are removed or even three turbines, we're over 10%. So even the email I got that said there wasn't 10%, in Page County I don't see anyway in the world where there won't be three turbines removed -- which would mean a material change, which would mean this should be back to the drawing board and it should not be passed."
Morris, who voted in favor of the application along with Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong, says legal guidance from Ahlers and Cooney on Friday gave him confidence the county could move forward with approving the application, particularly regarding the proposed project boundary.
"This application grandfathers nothing in, that simply shows where the land contracts exist," said Morris. "In the witness of all of us, our county attorney and our auditor's representative, they said there is absolutely no way that additional turbines could be built if this application is approved -- without another application."
However, Holmes added legal counsel did leave more room for error on the situation with a turbine located under a half-mile from the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. He states the ordinance contradicts whether the trail would fall within a required half-mile setback for "public areas" not listed as a state or federal park or managed by Page County Conservation.
Notably, the board's approval did not include contingencies for the current scenarios with FCC guidelines regarding KYFR, the turbine near the Wabash Trace, or the introduced issue with the Buckeye Partners gas line running through the proposed project area. Morris says the issues are not tied directly to the matter at hand for the board -- which is compliance with the county ordinance. Invenergy received approval from Fremont County on it's portion of the project last month.