(Clarinda) -- On a 2-1 vote, Page County officials have authorized paying a legal bill for counsel regarding the meeting minutes debate and potentially going to the Attorney General.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a nearly $2,000 bill from Gross Welch Marks Clare, PC LLO. The board hired the firm at its June 29th meeting for the purpose of advising and consent of issues related to questions to pose to the Attorney General regarding a dispute between the supervisors and auditor over the minutes of supervisor meetings. The supervisors also reviewed an opinion letter from the firm on the minute's situation at a meeting earlier this month. However, Supervisor Judy Clark, who voted against paying the bill, says everything the firm has provided thus far has yet to give any questions to pose to the Attorney General.
"What (the motion) says is to pose (questions) to the attorney general regarding the minutes and general issues," said Clark. "These are not questions that have been posed at all, these are you (Holmes) going to this attorney who lives in Omaha, Nebraska, whose not an Iowa attorney, to have him research and come issue an opinion about the minutes that are taken in the state of Iowa."
Clark added that the Attorney General's Office had already been contacted through County Attorney Carl Sonksen to help assemble his memorandum from earlier this year that stated the Auditor's Office was operating within Iowa Code in producing and publishing the minutes. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes argued that the opinion letter was the board's first step in returning to the Attorney General.
"They've got the opinion letter and now they're putting together a draft to bring to the board and then we all look at it and vote on what we're going to send on (to the attorney general)--I'm not going to do it alone," said Holmes. "You have to do research to build a draft and they're researching the minutes and the issues to make sure they would advise we go forward and they do advise that."
Clark also argued the cost should have instead been a personal expense for Holmes, stating it was only conversations between him and the attorney. Clark also posed the question of why she and Supervisor Todd Maher weren't involved in talks with the attorney. Maher says he is of the opinion that he would provide input if asked by the attorneys.
"I agree with everything that Jacob (Holmes) is doing, so why get involved until they ask me a question--I'm trusting him in that he's doing the right thing, and we can't talk outside of meetings," said Maher. "So, the only way I get information is here, and I assume that if something came up and they needed my opinion, the attorneys would call me. Otherwise, I think I was pretty clear on the motion we made to pass it."
Before the vote, the board also had a lengthy discussion regarding the minutes and whether it was necessary to go back to the attorney general after Sonksen did so earlier this year. Saying she doesn't understand Holmes and Maher's desire to alter the meeting minutes procedure, Clark says the debate has gone on for too long, and that County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and her office have received an unwarranted amount of scrutiny.
"We have been fighting the minutes issue for the past eight months wasting hours and hours of discussion and arguments and we've had constant bashing of the auditor and her staff for taking the minutes--the people of Page County deserve better," said Clark. "The people of Page County are familiar with the minutes that have been recorded for years giving background information and discussion along with important votes on issues. The people of Page County have not asked that this procedure be changed."
However, Holmes and Maher have argued there have also been times that wording or phrases were included in the minutes that were not said during a meeting as one reason for their requests to remove discussion from the minutes. The board plans to put the costs under the board of supervisors budget. Copies of both Sonksen's memorandum and the opinion letter from Gross Welch Marks Clare, PC LLO, are available below.
In other business, the board...
--Approved a change order or reimbursement of $75,000 on the courthouse window project from Pella due to a design mismeasurement.
--Approved placing a $16.4 million bond issue referendum for a new county jail, sheriff's office, and dispatch facility on the November 7th ballot.
--By a 2-1 vote, approving posting an advertisement for an administrative assistant to the board of supervisors. Clark voted against the job advertisement.