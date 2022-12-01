(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want more defined dollar amounts before taking on architectural firm services for additional renovation projects at the county courthouse.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the county board of supervisors ultimately tabled a decision on retaining the services of Farnsworth Group for repairs and renovations to the canopies outside the courthouse. The architectural firm is also working with the county on a significant courthouse window replacement project. County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says seeking the firm's services came from a conversation with James Fine, who will oversee the window replacement. Wellhausen says the county would likely reap a couple of benefits from using the firm's services.
"So then everything looks correct and goes with the building and two, there's actually damage on the men's restroom canopy already and so that needs to be replaced too," said Wellhausen. "Just to make sure that everything makes the building still fit within the historical look at as well."
Wellhausen also says they are looking at improving the handicapped entrance on the south side of the courthouse. She says the area is in desperate need of renovations.
"I think anybody who has any sort of injury at any point in time that needs to use that, there's just been issues with that," Wellhausen explained. "Also, if we put like a canopy or something over that, we've had issues with water and ice specifically on that part of it, which has made it slick and hard for anybody that's needed that to use."
She adds her office is also looking at possible bids for touch-up work to sidewalks around the courthouse. However, Wellhausen says Fine advised her to wait on any concrete work until after the windows have been replaced to avoid any damage to the new concrete from construction equipment.
Supervisor Chuck Morris says he would have no problem approving the services given their past experiences with the firm.
"I wish we had a number on the request by Farnsworth, but the day that Jerry (Purdy) came and presented the window project and going through the bid process, he was the most genuine and the experience with Kelsey (Vetter) has been nothing but exemplary," said Morris. "I wouldn't have a problem making that motion that we go ahead and approve the architectural fees because I trust that they'll do the job."
While the board showed interest in the services, the county held off on a formal approval due to not having an exact number for the fees. Wellhausen says she was told they would be in Farnsworth's "typical" range. The board also asked Wellhausen to include a request for construction documents on the possible concrete work for the handicapped entrance. The board is expected to take action on one or both of the proposals from Farnsworth at a future meeting.