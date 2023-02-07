(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to mull over budget numbers, including employee insurance rates.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors continued its discussion over the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1st. While most department budget discussions are passed, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he received an email inquiry from another insurance company regarding the county's employee health insurance.
"Basically it was another insurance company wanting to bid our health insurance, and it sounds like the (Iowa Communities Assurance Pool) but it's just somebody else wanting to bid on it," said Holmes. "And it might be for next year, but I have some information on that."
Currently, the county utilizes an insurance plan through the Iowa State Association of Counties' Group Health Program and recently switched its plan to help soften the blow of an anticipated 15% increase in insurance costs. Page County is one of 26 counties in the state that utilize the group program.
However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen urged some caution in seeking other insurance providers as getting back into ISAC's program could be costly.
"The county got out of ISAC and then they had to pay a significant amount to get back in, and, we've just seen being with, I think we're on 22 or 24 companies, we've just seen how consistent our rates have been," said Wellhausen. "We've had other counties that have chosen to leave ISAC, and get promised a huge decrease and they get it that first year, but then the next year they jumped 30-40%."
Additionally, Wellhausen says ISAC recently started a new partnership that has helped them be more proactive in finding cost-saving opportunities for the participating counties.
"Since they've done that, they've been really proactive on our rates as well as not just looking at that, but combining things and different items," said Wellhausen. "So, with being included in the group and the cost savings in that perspective too, they've done a good job of making sure their costs are staying competitive too."
Supervisor Judy Clark also concurred with Wellhausen saying ISAC typically is good about keeping insurance rates as low as possible. However, Holmes says it would be good to at least entertain other proposals, given that over 70 different counties aren't a part of the ISAC program.
"Every few years I have to do a little re-negotiating with my own insurance company on things and all kinds of insurance," said Holmes. "Because if you go to long, they can start creeping up and it's the same in reverse -- they can start taking advantage if you're never looking. So, a little bit of looking sometimes is good, just like the boilers."
Other budget tweaks since the department presentations have been minor, including ensuring the county-wide 3.85% increase for Carmen Clark, the county public health agency's homemaker aid, who was initially not expected to receive an increase in pay this year. In other business, the board received annual updates from the Page County Fair Board and Clarinda Economic Development Corporation, an annual update and funding request from the Page County Soil and Water Conservation District, and discussed courthouse boiler options.