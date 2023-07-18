(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to explore ways to work with the city of Clarinda for upgraded law enforcement facilities.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon to initially discuss the formation of a "Joint Authority Board." The board would be needed if the county and city chose to share a law enforcement facility--one of the several proposals made by Samuels Group over the past year, with the city providing nearly $2 million for their portion. However, Supervisor Judy Clark says creating the board would take a significant amount of work to form and would exist as long as the two entities share a facility.
"Article 5 states that a separate authority and its commissioners get created--one elected by the board of supervisors from the area outside the county seat, or outside Clarinda, for a two-year term, one elected by the council of the city area inside the county seat," said Clark. "And then one elected by joint action of the board of supervisors and the city council that both have agreed on."
Clark added that if they couldn't agree on a candidate, the governor would appoint the third. However, the board has already decided to move forward with a proposal not including the police department under the same roof. But, Clark also proposed selling a piece of property near the new facility to the city for their new building.
"If they want to build theirs as a separate building, could we grant them the land next to the law enforcement center to build it," said Clark. "We just say, 'okay, Clarinda, you've got the money, we're going to give you this little piece of land, and you can build right next to it."
Currently, plans call for the new jail and county public safety building to be constructed on the county farm along U.S. Highway 71 on the south side of Clarinda. For a new police department building, McClarnon says they ideally would like it to be next to or close to the new county jail. However, while saying he isn't against selling land to the city altogether, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes thinks they should be cautious about how quickly they give up the county's land.
"With some of these things, it's like we're becoming roommates and asking 'whose ketchup is it,' and it gets to be pretty sticky, and we're possibly giving them the land now," said Holmes. "I'm not against it all together, but I don't know what we're getting into. It could be kind of a weird situation because we're not married, we're just trying to operate together and that can make a lot of headaches. So, I don't know what to think about this."
While noting he is not in favor of putting the county agencies and Clarinda police under the same roof, Supervisor Todd Maher says he would like to research further the possibility of selling some of the nearby land to the city.
McClarnon added that moving forward with putting the referendum on the ballot for November removed the need for the joint authority board, at least on the first attempt.
"by approving the recommendation to move forward, that pretty much did away with the joint authority board, because the joint authority board is actually the board that has to put it up as a referendum," said McClarnon. "So, by approving that, that pretty much took care of that."
While no formal decision was made, the board does plan to pursue further the idea of selling a portion of county land near the proposed jail site to the city.