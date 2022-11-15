(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring ways to increase the hours allowed for seasonal workers in the conservation department.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard a brief presentation from Conservation Director John Schwab, who says he is hoping to add roughly seven hours to his seasonal workers from 28 to 35 a week. However, there is currently a limit to keeping part-time seasonal workers at approximately 28 hours per week over the calendar year.
"Even with them working 35 hours a week from March 1st to October 31st, they still fall well under what would be the full time limit I guess is the best term for it," said Schwab. "We looked through our records to April 2013, which we're thinking it's because the Affordable Care Act kicked in, and my department got told we needed to cut seasonal (workers) down to 30 hours. We didn't know if that was a motion or just a recommendation that we had found in an email, so we didn't want to go ahead and make this change if there was a motion against it."
Schwab says with the increase, his seasonal workers would be at around 1,260 for the calendar year or an average of just over 24 hours a week.
Page County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says the board previously approved a motion to put in the 28-hour limit for all part-time employees to stay within the bounds of the Affordable Care Act.
"So if they hit over 30 hours for an average over a calendar year, no matter what, the county is required to offer health insurance," Wellhausen. "So, the reason I think the board initially put in that 28-hour cap, was then because across the board you're basically telling any staff that they're not allowed to go over that 28 hours."
However, Schwab says the 28-hour limit has added to the difficulties of finding seasonal workers, leading to several mid-year hires this year.
"We had a quite a few people that left because a lot of it came down to that we weren't paying them enough per hour, so people have definitely been hard to find," said Schwab. "The last year we posted for openings, a lot of people didn't have problems with the hourly rate if there was just more hours. That 28 hours a week kind of turned them off."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong also proposed whether or not they could limit removing the cap to just the conservation department. However, Supervisor Chuck Morris wants to see a policy worked up and reviewed by legal counsel before approval for just one department.
"Make sure we think through the impact on other departments, see some language on how this would be written so it's clear, and going back to Jacob (Holmes) point, the accountability for the department head," said Morris. "To make sure that we live in the spirit of that ruling."
The board also recommended Schwab work with the Auditor's Office to determine whether the exception fits better into a county policy or the personnel handbook. In other business, the board approved the 2022 general election canvass and a renewal of a 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for driver's license services.