(Clarinda) -- Page County intends to issue a statement making their thoughts on eminent domain use for carbon pipelines clear.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed sending a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board expressing their opposition to the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines in its county. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the letter would be similar to that in Montgomery County and says he believes eminent domain should not be used in this case, especially without landowner payments.
"If they want to pay the landowners for the use of their and make sure it's covered, that I don't have a problem with, but I hear different things," said Armstrong. "Some counties or some states are talking about where they're getting paid to do that, and some are not. And it worries me (with) eminent domain--I don't know that there's a payment."
Currently, three carbon pipeline projects have been proposed across Iowa, with Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline cutting through KMAland to Green Plains LLC in Fremont County. Currently, Summit is the only company to submit its permit application to the IUB.
While saying he is also against the land seizure process for these projects, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says most proponents he has talked with, including those in the ethanol industry, point out the potential sales to low-carbon markets.
"I talked to the guy that was at ISAC this summer for I think it was a different outfit, and that was his big pitch was that California would buy ethanol then," said Holmes. "That's what he said because they're all about net zero."
However, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the Iowa Legislature is already attempting to address the issue of eminent domain for carbon pipelines.
"The legislature has put a moratorium on it until next spring, and the Iowa Utilities Board is not going to deal with it," said Morris. "The Iowa Utilities Board, as I understand it, has the ability to invoke eminent domain as they see fit, but now they're not going to even hear the case until March of next year."
But, Holmes says the letter would serve alongside the state effort, encouraging pipeline companies to offer more financial incentives for landowners rather than seizing land.
"This shows that we are real strongly not wanting eminent domain to take place," said Holmes. "I think that what the point of the moratorium was, or whatever they called it, at the beginning of the year, was 'you guys, we're not going to let you do eminent domain this year, you need to get out there and try to buy your path.'"
The board intends to talk with members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and draft a letter stating their opposition for approval at a future board meeting.