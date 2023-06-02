(Clarinda) -- After months of review, Page County officials are looking to begin finalizing an updated ordinance governing wind turbines.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Attorney Carl Sonksen to discuss formulating a summary document of the proposed changes the board has informally agreed on for its county wind energy conversion systems ordinance. The board spent much of April and early May breaking down the 2019 ordinance into sections and proposing alterations. Sonksen says a summary document would help him streamline altering ordinance sections or adding all new areas.
"I will then work up a draft of proposed amendments because my understanding is that there's a number of different things being amended in this," said Sonksen. "Then, once I've got that done, I'll circulate it to everyone on the board so you can check and make sure I've done what you wanted in there. Then we'll just need to get it on the agenda."
However, Supervisor Judy Clark says the Auditor's Office kept a running Word document of all the changes proposed by the board, ranging from a mile setback for non-participating residents to ensuring real money is set aside for road use and decommissioning agreements. Supervisors Todd Maher suggested reviewing the document in a meeting.
"I would make it so that we bring that word document next meeting and we'll go over it, review it, and then send it to Carl after we agree that everything's documented right," he said. "I just want to make sure we're not forgetting anything and then he can start his process."
However, Clark suggested simply having the auditor's office email the document to the supervisors, who could either add anything left off or give their approval to pass the information onto Sonksen -- to which the board agreed.
Ultimately, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says the hope is to have a more comprehensive and cohesive ordinance.
"You'll have your opening of why we need the ordinance and all that and then all of these points in there," said Holmes. "A lot of the things that we did, some of them are not in there at all, so they're going to have to be added as a section or in addition to a section. So, we've got to have something to start with and we've got to go somewhere."
The board hopes to have the summary document sent out and have Sonksen begin the amendment process by next week.