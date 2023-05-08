(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to "keep the ball rolling" on a new county jail facility.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, who urged the board to possibly resume having regular jail committee or board of supervisor meetings regarding discussions for a new jail. Palmer says the push comes after a lack of a jail committee meeting in recent months and due to the conditions of the current facility that is also shared with the Sheriff's Office.
"I truly believe from different conversations I've had with the people that make these decisions, that if we go stagnant on this, we're going to be closed," said Palmer. "That jail is from 1936 and there are a lot of things in there that have not been updated."
While Page County has avoided a large number of lawsuits out of the county jail due to efforts from staff ensuring the facility is adequate, Palmer adds a jail can often be one of the biggest liabilities for a county. In May last year, Samuels Group presented a $12.5 million bond issue proposal for a jail and sheriff's office and an additional $2 million to include dispatch and the county emergency management agency. Another proposal also included incorporating the Clarinda Police Department.
County officials and the jail committee spent much of last year pondering a potential location. One spot that gained some traction was a plot of land on the Page County farm between Orcsheln and the Clarinda Regional Health Center on the south side of Clarinda. However, whatever location, Palmer emphasized the need for the jail to be near the county courthouse.
"I don't know how many times we have had to bring prisoners up just so they could talk to their attorney because that's what's required by the court -- we have not control over that and we can't tell the judge 'we're not brining them up or you're not doing anything with them today,'" Palmer emphasized. "We have to bring them up whether its to talk to the judge or their attorney just talks to them because for some reason they couldn't get to the jail or call them and speak with them on the phone about their case. That's not anything we can control or ever have control over because that's court business."
He adds that most of the daytime shift for himself and his Chief Deputy is spent either in the sheriff's office or at the courthouse.
Not only does the county face a short timeline before the possible closing of the jail, but Palmer also says costs aren't going to be getting any cheaper on a large-scale construction project such as this as they attempt to advertise the project to voters through a bond issue.
"If this would have been done in 2011, it might have been a $3 million or $4 million project and now they're saying nearly $15 million and if we move that to a law enforcement center and include the Clarinda Police Department -- $17 million," he said. "I'm sure since that was done almost a year ago, that figure has probably jumped even more."
Currently, Palmer believes the most significant need is solidifying where they want to put the jail and which agencies they wish to include.
"That gives you an idea of where you're going to go and what you're needs are," said Palmer. "I firmly believe dispatch needs to be there -- I'm a firm believer to put it all under one. Everything is enclosed and your inmates are not outside."
The board instructed Palmer to call a jail committee meeting primarily to hammer out a location, and he and Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes, who serves as the board's representation on the committee, can bring the information back to the full board at its May 18 meeting.