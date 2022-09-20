(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
"If you remember right, Jacob said he did not want to do that, so we tossed it into another week of discussion and lawyers recommended certain things, so we went back to what they recommended," said Armstrong. "And now, I think it's being done even better, the way it is now, because when I receive an email, I believe Jacob is receiving the same email at the same time, and Chuck is at the same time. We're not corresponding between the three of us, but we're able to respond back individually to the lawyer."
The board approved at its previous meeting to appoint Armstrong and Supervisor Chuck Morris for the decommissioning and road use agreements, respectively, as those points of contact with Lawyer Maria Brownell with Ahlers and Cooney, who the board has tasked to streamline communication between the board and Invenergy.
While saying he wishes to share more information, Armstrong says threats of litigation that have come both from residents and Invenergy have unfortunately made the process more complicated in terms of what information legal counsel has suggested should and shouldn't be discussed at a public meeting.
"I'm sorry it seems so complicated from the outside but on the inside we're having to adhere by all of these rules that we're faced with because of worries and concerns, and making sure it's done with the proper legal counsel," said Armstrong. "J.D. (King) is doing everything that he can, but he has certain guidelines that he has to follow by. So, can I sit down and talk to you about this? No, I'm told not to say anything."
However, Holmes says he believes that method covers too broad of an area of items that could be discussed with the public. Instead, only legal matters were what Brownell had informed him would be best either in closed session or by email with legal counsel.
"When I talked to her about it, it was for as far as something that's a strategy to keep us legally safe from being hurt by Invenergy trying to sue us or something," said Holmes. "But everything else, I didn't gather that when I talked to her. When I talked to her I gathered that yeah, we could do a public meeting, but this way would be more efficient or more fast. That's what I gathered -- speed. And doing it right is more important than how fast you do it."
Holmes also does not like the idea of sharing any information about the two agreements with Invenergy before sharing the necessary details of the agreement with the public.
Stimson also questioned why the board should feel the need to rush through the agreement process with multiple turbines under question. The board has heard from officials with KYFR regarding multiple towers within three kilometers of the station's AM transmitter towers, one turbine a quarter mile away from the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, and residents recently alleged two turbines were located near a Buckeye gas line. However, Armstrong says the county has yet to receive more information pertaining to the gas line allegations.
"As of yet, I have not seen anything written or any concerns from the gas line company to the county, and there doesn't appear to be specifics that I'm aware of," said Armstrong. "I know that it's been handled in other projects, and I've heard how it was handled in other instances, but I'm not going to repeat that because I don't have it verbatim."
Stimson encouraged the board to take their time in establishing the agreements and also to establish a monetary amount required to be set aside by Invenergy to account for the decommissioning expenses.