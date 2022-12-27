(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are pleased with the results of the county wellness program in 2022.
That comes after County Wellness Committee Co-Chairs Anne Iverson and Lisa Nelson recently updated the Page County Board of Supervisors on participation in wellness programs for the current year and the subsequent benefits. Iverson says the county had one of its best years in recent memory regarding employee participation in its two required programs which has created an opportunity for the county to receive a 5% discount on all wellness premiums for the upcoming year.
"For the two required activities, we had 100% completion of the online assessment and we were at a 92% completion for the physical, so we achieved the maximum discount," said Iverson. "There are only three employees that will be paying the additional 5% premiums for next year and that is the fewest I ever remember us having."
Iverson says they expect the 5% discount on all wellness premiums to save the county over $65,000 next year. However, Nelson says the Iowa Association of Counties is decreasing the contribution to the various wellness programs around the state from $30 to $20 per contract.
"For 2022, that's an $800 decrease at a minimum, which will be dependent upon the number of contracts," Iverson explained. "Because, they base the number of contracts on the January 1st enrollment, so for 2022 that was 80 contracts."
However, she says ISAC is attempting to counteract that by offering additional incentives to employees to participate, including $25 for completing the online assessment, $75 for tracking their physical, and $5 for filling out an Employee Assistance Program review.
Nonetheless, Iverson says they would still likely need an increase in funding from the county in fiscal year 2024 from its current $6,000 contribution to maintain their current offerings, which total around $8,500 in expenses.
"We used to spend the bulk of that on the health fair when that was a required thing, and since that's not required, we pushed all of that to the incentives that we give people for getting the two required activities done," said Iverson. "I think with ISAC cutting back how much they're going to fund, we would have to cut back in the incentives we give to employees if the county is not willing to increase our funding."
She adds the committee has been receiving roughly $2,400 a year from ISAC. While the board ultimately didn't take any action on a budget proposal, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the Wellness Committee has positively impacted the county.
"I think that the bang for our buck is significant for what we do, and then beyond for the savings, it's what's best for our employees and their health to get them up and moving," Morris emphasized. "Utilization numbers are probably up a little bit on health (insurance) this year but they had trended down the last three or four years, and to me, that's the measurement we should focus on."
Come budget time, Iverson says they would ask to increase the county funding to between $8,000 and $9,000 for fiscal '24.