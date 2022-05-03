(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope it will be "third times the charm" on bids for work at the county's annex building.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected the only bid on a proposed lift and bathroom ADA compliance project at the county's annex building. The board received a lone bid from Grant Construction LLC out of Red Oak for around $223,000. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the proposal comes in nearly $80,000 higher than the engineer's estimate.
"Select demolition is $17,000, interior partitions $18,150, added structure for lift is $58,500," said Holmes. "Interior finishes $18,300, lift and equipment $56,000, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing is $55,200. Good for total of $223,150."
The lone bid comes in the second round of bid letting after the board received none before the first bid deadline in March. The engineer's estimate made in December was roughly $145,000, including a 10% contingency for cost changes.
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the primary culprit for the increase was costs associated with the structure for the lift, including all concrete, base, and steelwork.
"The added structure for lift went up $52,000," he said, "the added structure for the lift in (the estimate) was $6,000, and their bid is at $58,500."
Additionally, Armstrong says the lift price itself was estimated at just under $16,000 higher.
The board intends to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the cost. But, Armstrong says the estimate would knock out most of the allotted $250,000 for annex repairs.
"That's what was in that budget that we put together as a guestimate as to what we would have to spend on that building total," said Armstrong. "So this knocks out any major roof repair."
While saying he wants to see the work done, Armstrong says the estimate is well above where he hoped the cost would be.
"I hate to say it, but I do have to agree that is well over what I anticipated--I was anticipating maybe up to $150-160,000 because of the cost increase," said Armstrong. "If you add another 10% on for being six months later, that would put it up to $160,000. So, this is well above."
The board intends to put the proposed project out for bid for a third time in hopes of finding a bid closer to the engineer's $145,000 estimate.