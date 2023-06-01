(Clarinda) -- Despite some pushback, Page County officials have renewed a liquor license for an establishment south of Shenandoah.
Meeting in regular session Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors, by a 2-1 vote, approved a liquor license renewal for Jackie Blue, LLC, or Jacqueline's. However, there was some pushback from residents and hesitation from some board members in approving the license due to the venue recently holding drag shows. But, Supervisor Todd Maher, who joined Supervisor Judy Clark in voting in favor of the renewal, says there is a difference between morality and legality -- with only the latter applying to whether they should renew the license.
"They are a private business that is entitled to do what they want at their business as long as it falls under legal guidelines and not so much moral guidelines," said Maher. "Saying that, as a Christian I struggle with this, but I believe that people have the right to choose what they're going to support."
The Iowa Legislature has considered legislation that would ban minors from drag shows. But, Maher says, at least according to his knowledge, the majority of the shows in the county have required attendees to be at least 21 years old, and there's no ordinance in the county to prevent such events.
Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote. Holmes says he morally disagrees with the decisions made by the business to host drag shows and feels that it crosses a "line of morality" that he can't support.
"Myself, going past any of these strange perversions or these shows, I don't want anything to do with it," said Holmes. "So, I wont promote something in that way and I'm going to have to abstain or vote no. I think they crossed a line and I'm not going to support that in any way."
Holmes pointed to a portion of the Iowa Code that says applications for a liquor license must have a "good moral character" as part of his reason for objecting to the renewal. However, Clark says no matter their personal feelings, they have a legal obligation to renew the permit.
"Even though we maybe personally don't agree with what's going on there, I think we have a legal obligation to this business to approve the liquor license," said Clark. "Because that's all they're asking for is the liquor license."
Ultimately, despite his personal beliefs and not always agreeing with everything businesses do in the county, including drag shows, Maher says it is up to the county's citizens to choose which businesses they want to patronize.
"So, my thought is that the citizens of the county can make a choice whether they're going to support establishments like that," he said. "If there's no money and no support for that, then these businesses will probably not go after those types of things."
In other business, the board discussed formulating a summary of wind ordinance changes for County Attorney Carl Sonksen to put into a new ordinance draft and heard an update from the county libraries on their summer programming.