(Clarinda) -- Page County officials and several residents clashed over the best way to move forward with keeping minutes of supervisor meetings.
Meeting in regular session Thursday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors, along with a handful of residents, deliberated for over an hour on whether discussion points should be included in the official meeting minutes. As early as January, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes and Supervisor Todd Maher had asked the Auditor's Office, which offers to take minutes for the meetings, not to include discussion but instead just what is required by Iowa Code, including the results of votes and what items were discussed. While wanting to avoid dragging out the minute's debate, Holmes believes too often that when they do include discussion, the minutes lose their objectivity due to choosing what discussion items or perspectives are included or not in the document.
"I don't want any of this and I want this over with and I want to go back to the 'code' minutes and eliminate all of this because of the problem we're having," said Holmes. "If we can't keep our minutes from being non-objective, then we have to go back to the code -- we can't add extra unless we can add extra appropriately and objectively. We've done that and have had plenty that are objective, and I'm not saying (Judy Clark)'s minutes for 30 years weren't objective. I'm saying right now we've got a batch that aren't."
Holmes added there have also been some minutes published online before the board's approval, including minutes from the June 1 meeting, which were not sent to the board before being sent to the local paper. However, Supervisor Judy Clark says a 1982 Attorney General opinion does still allow the auditor to have control over the minutes. After expressing some frustration over how her input is received from other board members, Clark says they need to be including as much information as possible in the minutes.
"You've got to have information in the minutes -- you think they're slanted, I don't think they're slanted, and you may think they're slanted or you may not because it just depends on who you are," she said. "But, to have the information in there is what's important."
Clark adds the "free for all" public comment throughout the meeting rather than simply in a public comment period has also certainly not made it easier to summarize board discussions or conduct business efficiently. Maher offered a compromise, saying discussion could be included in the minutes. But, at the next meeting, board members could offer what they believe should be added or removed from the document when they are up for approval.
"If Jacob says something and says, 'well, that didn't get mentioned, and I want this in the minutes,' I don't have a problem with that, or if Judy says something and says, 'I want something in the minutes just so we have a record of it,' I don't have a problem with that -- I think we can find a middle ground," said Maher. "But at the same time, we also have to understand and say, 'hey, I don't feel like this needs to be in there.'"
The board also heard public comments from multiple residents, both for and against including discussion. Clarinda resident Brad Richards, who is a retired administrative law judge, says Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code lays out what shall be included in minutes for an official meeting to remain "objective."
"The minutes shall show the result of each vote taken and information sufficient to indicate the vote of each member present," said Richards. "The vote of each member present shall be made public at an open session and the minutes shall be public record open to public discussion. Not once does it say 'all discussion.'"
However, Richards believes that indicating the supervisors' vote requires at least some discussion explaining why they voted the way they did on an item to provide necessary information to the public. But, County Resident Ryan Urkoski says all too often, both sides of the discussion aren't represented in the minutes.
"All Jacob is saying is that if you can't get both of the sides of the discussion, then you don't put it in there and I have proven time and time again where not all of the discussion is in the minutes," said Urkoski. "It's factual -- you can watch the videos and then look at the minutes."
No action was taken on the minutes presented for approval, and the board plans to revisit them next week. In other business, the board heard from Jathan Chicoine with Home Base Iowa, appointed Dee Huseman as the Lincoln Township Clerk, Gary Huseman as the Lincoln Township Trustee, and approved a funding agreement for the T-34 Bridge on M56 over the Middle Tarkio River using HBP funds.