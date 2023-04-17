(Clarinda) -- Page County officials seek legal advice on a potential ordinance governing liquid carbon pipelines.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved retaining legal counsel through Ahlers and Cooney to review a potential hazardous liquid pipeline ordinance. The move comes as the county could have roughly seven miles of Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline cutting through the county towards Green Plains' Shenandoah ethanol plant. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says the move primarily comes to allow the county to continue to move forward with potentially adopting an ordinance similar to what was passed in Shelby County.
"We can't really do anything until we have an attorney looks at (the ordinance) to see what actually applies if we want to do that," said Holmes. "So, we just need to agree to hire them to do a little bit of looking at that for us and check out our comprehensive plan with the model ordinance that Shelby County has done."
Holmes says he had contacted Ahlers and Cooney lawyer Tim Whipple, who also worked with Montgomery County on a proposed ordinance, about reviewing the regulation. Similar ordinance discussions are ongoing in Montgomery County but have not seen any formal action since February, when the county board of supervisors held a public hearing.
Holmes says the legal review also ensures the proposed ordinance aligns with the county's comprehensive land-use plan.
"We just need a little bit of time to have them look at it and how that pairs up if we want to go forward with something," said Holmes. "Basically, the wording of your comprehensive plan has to mesh with what the ordinance says, so we need to have an attorney look at that."
The county has also heard a continued push from some landowners to move swiftly with adopting an ordinance citing safety concerns. At a recent meeting, Marty Maher, who owns land near Imogene, cautioned the board on advice from Summit to wait on the result of ongoing litigation with Shelby County, which was one of the first counties to implement an ordinance and subsequently sued by the pipeline company.
"Let's say the Shelby County ordinance is overruled -- then Summit has won the game," said Maher. "But lets say the Shelby County ordinance is upheld, the pipeline can either go through Shelby County more carefully or they can go around Shelby County. But, all the rest of the counties will be too late to get an ordinance put in place, because that has to be done this year."
The Iowa Utilities Board is expected to begin hearing formal arguments for Summit's proposal in October.