(Clarinda) -- Page County officials, pending legal and budget review, are on board with proposed emergency management and dispatch realignments.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a 28E agreement between the board, the Page County EMA Commission, and the county sheriff's office on shifting the duties of a new Emergency Management Agency director. The discussion follows the departure of Kris Grebert, who resigned earlier this month. Supervisor Chuck Morris, who represents the board on the EMA Commission, says the primary change is removing the director from the management duties of the county dispatch. Morris says the positions were combined with Grebert due to the current state of the county's radio system but hopes the change will open up more time to pursue grants.
"We were in the middle of a big radio project and that was going to take a lot of attention and it did," said Morris. "But, realistically, when we look at grant opportunities, it was kind of unfair to Kris to keep it the same way, because the EMA person is basically serving two masters and can't really concentrate on grant opportunities."
Morris says he is awaiting review from County Attorney Carl Sonksen and County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen before bringing a formal vote before the board, as the agreement does change how the department will spend its budget.
Despite the shifting of responsibilities, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the dispatch center has technically fallen under his department for some time.
"Technically it's been under the sheriff's office since we combined with the NCIC license, so that's been there and it's always fallen back there, Kris was just kind of managing it," said Palmer. "What we're looking at doing is appointing a lead dispatcher to kind of take over some of those duties within the dispatch center. Anything outside of the dispatch center with radios or anything would still fall under EMA taking care of that."
Morris says the EMA commission formed an executive committee to interview the potential candidates.
"They will handle the process in the applications and make a recommendation to the board," said Morris. "On that committee is Lyle, the chief of police in Shenandoah and Clarinda, the fire chief in both cities, and then it's their charge as they get down to their finalists they will ask for information and input from both the Shenandoah and Clarinda Ambulance Services."
Morris says he hopes to bring the 28E agreement to a vote at the board's June 14th meeting. He adds the EMA commission set an application deadline of June 24th, and Montgomery County EMA Director Brian Hamman -- who has been assisting the county in the interim -- is spreading the word through the EMA community.