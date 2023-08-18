(Clarinda) -- Another legal opinion has been submitted in the ongoing debate regarding Page County's Board of Supervisors meeting minutes.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the county board of supervisors reviewed an opinion letter from Jeffrey Welch of Gross Welch, Marks Clare, PC LLO. The board hired the firm at its June 29th meeting for the purpose of advising and consent of issues related to questions to pose to the Attorney General regarding a dispute between the supervisors and auditor over the minutes of supervisor meetings. Back in May, County Attorney Carl Sonksen provided a memorandum regarding the meeting minutes debate after consulting with the Attorney General's Office that stated the Auditor's Office was operating within their duties Iowa code and a 1982 Attorney General opinion as the clerk to the board responsible for the text, format, and required publication of the minutes. However, reading from the opinion letter, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says Welch offers a differing perspective.
"It says, 'it is our conclusion based on current sections of issues relating to the board of supervisors minutes in Iowa Code and Attorney General opinions," said Holmes, "that the county attorney's memorandum and reliance on the 1982 (Attorney) General opinion is not applicable to the current issues regarding the board minutes and the auditor's role in how the board conducts business.'"
In his memorandum, Sonksen stated the 1982 AG opinion, in referencing Iowa Code, believed that it is the responsibility of the county auditor to determine the text and format of the matters required for publication in the minutes. Holmes says the opinion from Welch had a tighter interpretation of the code for what should belong in the minutes.
"Code section 331.504 states, 'the minutes of the board shall include a record of all actions taken, the complete text of the motions, resolutions, amendments, and ordinances adopted by the board,' and that's the end of quotations from Iowa Code," said Holmes. "This is (Welch's) statement--'the board minutes should not include the auditor's editorializations, narratives, interpretations and personal comments. Any opinions or observations made by the auditor or the board should not be part of the transcription of the minutes.'"
Also, Holmes says the letter referenced a 1992 AG opinion stating the board is the "lawful custodian" of its record books.
"'The county board of supervisors has the responsibility to manage the record books--even if they record books are in the physical possession of the county auditor, the board would still be the lawful custodian of the record books,'" he said. "That's straight from the 1992 Attorney General opinion."
While Sonksen consulted with an assistant AG who handles civil matters to formulate his memorandum, Holmes says differing opinions give them more reason to take another list of questions to the Iowa Attorney General.
"This is (Welch) going through all the things he found to back us up going to the attorney general and have them make a decision," said Holmes. "I just wanted to update you, I asked him to do it, he sent this to me and I wanted (the board) and everybody to see it and look it over."
A copy of the complete opinion letter and the memorandum from Sonksen is available with this story at kmaland.com. In other business, the board approved to cancel next week's regular meeting due to an ISAC meeting and scheduled a special meeting for Monday at 9 a.m., approved writing a letter of support for having veterans banners in Clarinda from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, and rescinded a 2-1 vote from last week's meeting on moving forward with the courthouse window project due to a conflict of interest for Supervisor Todd Maher, who works for Pella Corporation--the same company providing the windows.