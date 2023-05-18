(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue exploring their options for improvements at the county annex building.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors reviewed an option for a wheelchair lift at the county annex building through Harmar Highlander. Supervisor Judy Clark says she brought the discussion up after utilizing a similar lift at the old clinic for Waubonsie Mental Health in Clarinda, which she says could be another potentially cheaper alternative for increasing ADA compliance at the annex building.
"This seems like maybe the perfect answer for the annex and in just reading this, according to the information that came back, it looks like it's going to be less than $15,000 to do this," said Clark. "That's a heck of a lot better than the $61,000."
The board has previously explored installing a different style lift, which would have included additional concrete, base, and steelwork totaling nearly $50,000, along with other improvements, including ADA-compliant bathrooms.
At least according to the plans she was given, Clark adds the Harmer Highlander lift would also be a more straightforward solution versus previous proposals with all the associated costs with the lift.
"I actually used the other one the other day and it works really smooth -- it just lifts where you just get on it and stand," said Clark. "The steps up (at the old clinic) are on one side of it and then there's the lift. You just put the walker on it, get on it, you're lifted up, and then you go outside."
Due to some of the higher costs associated with installing lifts previously, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes suggested finding out more information regarding the installation. Clark says she would follow up to gather some estimates on the costs of installing the lift. The board is also considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the purchase.
In other business, the board met with Marvin Negley with the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society and approved them using courthouse bathrooms for the Glenn Miller Concert on June 8 at 8 p.m. However, Clark did caution that the auditor's office is still coordinating with maintenance staff to resolve backup issues in the women's restroom they typically open up to the public for such events.
"I think we should have you do porta-potties or you'll have to have somebody in the restroom all the time or stationed there all the time to make sure they're okay," she said. "It's the women's restroom that we're having trouble with -- we'd just need somebody in there if we have it open."
The board also approved using courthouse grounds for the Cowboy Church on June 25 at 1 p.m. and the Conservation Department's request for a backflow preventer at Rapp Park utilizing the department's reserve fund.