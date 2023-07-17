(Clarinda) -- Page County officials reviewed potential updates to the county's ordinance governing wind turbines.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the county board of supervisors received a hard copy of the progress on an updated wind energy conversion systems ordinance from County Attorney Carl Sonksen. The board spent much of April and early May breaking down the 2019 ordinance into sections and proposing alterations for Sonksen to formulate into the ordinance. While agreeing with most of the updates, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says one change he wants to see is measuring the noise level requirements from a non-participating landowner's property line rather than their residence.
"If you don't have a residence though it would just be the property line or if you've got land where you want to build, so it needs to be anywhere on the property that doesn't encroach on you," said Holmes. "I don't think it's going to matter with the setback anyway, but I'm just trying to make sure the words match what we're saying, because everything else is the property line."
The document presented by Sonksen also limited decibel levels from wind turbines to 40 decibels. One resident in attendance questioned whether the move to measure from the property line was setting too strict of a precedent for any other sort of mechanical or agricultural noise in the future. Understanding the argument being made by the resident, Supervisor Todd Maher feels that it would be good to look into the precedence question further.
"They could say well, so and so is at 40 decibels and we've got to make something else 40 decibels, because that's the precedent that's being set," said Maher. "Or the wind turbine company could come back and say, 'listen, your grain elevator is running at 80 decibels just across the road from you and you're making me go by 40 (decibels)."
However, Holmes emphasized that the requirements they are proposing now would be strictly for placing industrial wind turbines. Additionally, Holmes suggested exploring whether or not to extend the county right-of-way setback from its proposed 1.1 times the turbine's height.
"We have another section on the front page where it says no shadow flicker shall fall on public right of way or the land of non-participating landowners," Holmes explained. "So, that might set this, but 1.1 (times) is not very far from the right of way. I don't know that being that close will give you shadow flicker, but a lot of other counties are higher than 1.1 because that's pretty close."
The board also agreed to request an additional section requiring "aircraft detection lighting" systems for the turbines and return the suggestions to Sonksen. Holmes hopes to see the complete ordinance amendment proposal before the board for a public hearing soon.
"We'll just keep plodding along and maybe he'll then get this put into an actual amended ordinance and then we can get it out again, we'll have big hearings, and everybody can look at every line of it," he said. "We're just trying to get to that stage right now."
Maher adds that Sonksen has told him it could be as soon as next week when he can present sample road use and decommissioning agreements to the board.