(Clarinda) -- Page County officials reviewed ways the county could protect its secondary roads regarding wind turbine projects.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the current and potential requirements they would like to see in a road use agreement with a wind project developer. The agreement was part of a lengthy list the board identified earlier this year for review of its wind energy conversion systems ordinance. One agreement the board came to is ensuring any damage to any of the roads is repaired promptly. Additionally, Supervisor Todd Maher says he would require the developer to cover the costs if they caused the damage.
"The company that's doing the work is responsible for repairing it and some (ordinances) had it within 72 hours that they had to be out there or contract with a crew," said Maher. "If the county has to end up fixing something or pay for something, a lot of the work if it happens even a year after the project ends, it's still covered under the group that is responsible for the turbines."
Another accountability measure the board agreed to is requiring video surveys of the roads ensuring the condition is at least the same as before the developers and contractors utilized the stretch of road. Maher says he would also like to see the developers or contractors give 24-hour notice to the county engineer of when and where they plan to travel.
Additionally, similar to decommissioning, the board agreed that money should be set aside throughout the construction and potentially the operation and maintenance of the project for repairs to county roads. Whether or not they keep it in its own Escrow account, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says having the money set aside is a common theme amongst thorough county wind ordinances.
"I think some of the counties that have spent time and made sure they had a tight (agreement) had availability to real money and they could just go do it themselves," said Holmes. "So, if they messed something up, (the county) proves it's messed up and they go get the money out of this account and they fix it -- they give (the developer) so many days and if they don't do it, (the county) just takes it on on their own. So, I think that 'real money' is a big decision because a lot of people just do 'well, we promise we will.'"
The board also took comments and suggestions from multiple residents in attendance. To ensure the requirements are followed, County Resident Jesse Stimson says the board should find a way to require the project supervisor always be present when the contractor or subcontractor is working on the project.
"I don't know the method would be, but I would like to see some kind of wording in there that you've got to have that supervisor there and maybe even have an update from the supervisor to the engineer or whoever would be next in line," said Stimson. "It's basically accountability that the final product is going to be what the ordinance required."
Resident Kim Tudor also pointed to Worth County, where GPS tracking devices were placed on heavy equipment or machinery with the information readily available to the supervisors to ensure they stayed on the designated roads. Ultimately, Holmes believes the road use agreement and decommissioning requirements are the most critical parts of the county's wind ordinance.
"We need to make sure we protect our resources and it probably is one of the most important things we're doing," he said. "I want real money in the bank and the roads to be put back as good or better -- but at least as good. Then also a third party to verify that."
Holmes adds that the agreement's details can still be fine-tuned when they put a revised ordinance together with an attorney. In other business, the board approved an engagement letter and $987 bill with Lamson, Dugan, and Murray LLP and approved a contract with Cost Advisory Services.