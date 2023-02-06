(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's largest budgets is expected to see some shifts in funding for the upcoming fiscal year.
During a budget session recently, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to review the county's portion of the secondary roads budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. King tells KMA News that on the surface, the budget would jump nearly 13% from the current fiscal year to the next, from $4.8 million to $5.5 million. That increase also factors in a 3.85% increase in pay for employees. However, King adds that the more considerable increase is due to $300,000 in new equipment funds being transferred from the current fiscal year to fiscal '24.
"If we have to order, for example a motor grader, the lead time on that is pushing a year, so if we were to buy a motor grader tomorrow, it still wouldn't get delivered until next fiscal year," said King. "So we did move $300,000 from this fiscal year into next fiscal year in the new equipment budget."
King adds the new equipment budget would be roughly $800,000 in the upcoming year. Without the shift in new equipment funds, original overall expenditures move from $5.19 million to $5.22 million -- a .6% increase. He says he hopes to purchase a new motor grader this year and a skid steer next year.
King also says they have shifted some dollars from the "bridges and culverts" fund to the "roads" category. In total, King says the roads budget is jumping $50,000 from $1.75 million to $1.8 million.
"Rock is more expensive and we've done a lot of work on local bridges this past year and probably not so much in the coming year, and we can always use more money in roads," he said. "We've spent more than $1.7 million is fiscal year '22, which was the previous year, and then in 2021 also."
Meanwhile, the bridge and culvert budget has been reduced from $500,000 to $410,000.
Additionally, King says they've spent quite a bit less on snow and ice removal, without any significant winter storms this year, but more on road clearance. Thus, he says they are proposing a $40,000 increase in road-clearing funds for the upcoming fiscal year, primarily being shifted from the real estate and building fund.
"When we spend less on snow and ice, what we're working on is cutting trees and brush and so we spend more money on the road clearing," King explained. "So, snow and ice and road clearing are very complementary categories where we if we spend more in the one, we spend less in the other and it just depends if we've had a big snow or hard winter, then we'd spend more on snow and ice and less on road clearing."
King says they have also proposed increasing the county's equipment operation budget to keep up with increased costs.
"To mitigate the increased costs of diesel fuel and tires are also more expensive than they have been in the past," said King. "So, our equipment operations category is higher than it has been in the past."
King says the administration, engineering, construction, snow and ice removal, traffic control, and tools, materials, and supplies categories will remain relatively the same. Budget numbers, however, are still proposals until the board of supervisors certifies the county budget in March.