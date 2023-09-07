(Clarinda) -- Page County hopes to become one of the latest counties to officially participate in an initiative connecting veterans with local employers.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors considered a resolution of support for the county's participation in the Home Base Iowa Initiative, which, according to its website, is directly integrated into IowaWORKS, the state's largest jobs bank and home of tools for finding careers across Iowa. The program was started by former Governor Terry Branstad and Major General Tim Orr of the Iowa National Guard. Supervisor Todd Maher says the initiative provides several benefits and tax incentives for veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
"They do a lot for veterans and try to get help them with housing, with jobs, and put them in touch with the right people," said Maher. "It sounds like a really good program and I believe Clarinda is already one of those HBI cities."
Clarinda became a Home Base Iowa community in 2019 and now offers incentives ranging from housing to discounts at local stores. Maher hopes to get the ball rolling on ensuring similar incentives are provided throughout the county.
"I think it goes a long ways," said Maher. "You know a couple weeks ago we had someone in here talking about veterans flags and banners, and I just think that the more we can do for veterans the better."
Other requirements for becoming a HBI county including having 10% of county businesses supporting the program and the county offering incentive packages for veterans. Maher provided three different example resolutions from previous counties.
"We don't have to re-create the wheel, and maybe we could just make one of these our own and they said these are sort of the standard for what other counties have done," said Maher. "So, I said I would bring it to the board and see if there was something that us three would like to pursue."
With two of the resolutions from Worth and Cedar County being identical, Supervisor Judy Clark suggested simply following the Cedar County ordinance and having the auditor's office type of the resolution for next week's meeting. In other business, the board heard an update on the county wind ordinance, extended the moratorium on C-WECS construction permits for an additional 180 days, and signed an engagement letter for the proposed issuance of general obligation solid waste disposal bonds.