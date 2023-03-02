(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have begun identifying areas of possible improvement in the county's ordinance governing wind turbines.
Meeting in regular session Thursday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors extended a moratorium on wind energy conversion system applications for 180 days and began identifying problem areas within the county's 2019 ordinance. The county has had a moratorium in place on commercial wind applications since March of last year. However, no significant changes to the ordinance have come to fruition. Among the top priorities for the board is addressing setbacks, which per the current ordinance, include 1,500 feet from non-participating occupied buildings, 1,250 feet from participating occupied buildings, and no less than 1.1 times the turbine height from the property line. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes believes all the setbacks should be based on the property line and possibly stricter than the current guidelines.
"There was property line setbacks, but if you look at letter C (in the ordinance), it was 1.1 times the height -- so if the turbine was 600 feet tall it would be 660 feet from the property line," said Holmes. "This is what jumped off the page to me a few years ago, in our own ordinance, we say 1,500 feet is the 'safety setback.' So, by that math, you'd have about 840 feet onto your place or farm you couldn't safely build a house -- that's the problem."
However, the board agreed leaving language allowing affected property owners to waive whatever setbacks are set would be wise. Additionally, Holmes believes the county needs to define better "reasonable steps" the developers need to take to avoid any signal interferences caused by the turbines, consider increasing the permit application fee from its current $250, and require developers to submit manuals for the turbines proposed in an application.
Also, an item discussed over the past year is the aircraft lighting on the turbines. Holmes says the county could look at requiring more updated technology.
"I've read some other ordinances and we've talked a lot about it the past year too, but they make radar-sensing lighting that if planes are in the area, they turn on, and if not, they turn off," he said. "So, it's something to study and maybe not have such intrusive red lights blinking if it's not necessary."
Supervisor Todd Maher adds the ordinance doesn't appear to have a clear height limit on the turbines in commercial projects. Additionally, residents have called on the board for several years to bolster decommissioning requirements. Maher adds the ordinance should require a certain amount of funds to be set aside in a decommissioning agreement to ensure the county is protected from unforeseen expenses.
"One thing that would be nice to have is like an Escrow or some time of money up front where the county draws off the interest and that's there for the decommissioning so we're not stuck holding the bag," said Maher. "Making sure that that's in there somewhere."
Along similar lines, Holmes says the road use agreement developed following an approved application should provide the necessary protections for the county. Particularly, he says, any damage caused by the crews while installing or maintaining the project.
"The moral of the story is no matter what this is, just like we made a better agreement for our people burying utilities, it's the same thing as this -- we've got to have a solid agreement that they have to fix anything that they tear up," Holmes emphasized. "And that they can't not have the money to pay for it -- we need to have a solid source of money that we can get."
Maher adds that the county should be the one to assess and define the road conditions before work begins on a project. The board also agreed there could be better definitions for a "non-commercial" system. While no formal action was taken, the board is expected to review other county ordinances and look further into the "trouble" areas before bringing the discussion back over the next few weeks. A copy of the current ordinance is available below: