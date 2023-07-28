(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have re-ignited talks of a county ordinance governing commercial solar projects.
During its regular meeting Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors initiated conversations about developing a county solar ordinance. The board initially began discussions in October 2021. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says those conversations never came to fruition. The county placed a 180-day moratorium on the siting, construction, and operation of commercial solar energy systems in February. Holmes says a few areas have been featured in several other county ordinances he has reviewed.
"Some of the biggest areas right off the bat would be your setbacks of course, which is a big one and we can talk about that, then there's feeder line depth," said Holmes. "A lot of these ordinances I've read have them plant trees around them to help block noise and for the neighbors--things like that."
He adds most ordinances also address both maximum and minimum height limits for the solar panels and ensure the county doesn't get stuck with decommissioning the panels. Several surrounding counties, including Fremont and Mills, have adopted similar ordinances. Holmes also suggested extending the moratorium to allow more time to develop the ordinance.
"Our moratorium I believe ends in August sometime so we're going to have to put that back on and extend it," he said. "But, we need to get this done so if somebody wants to do something they know what rules they're going by. So, I'd like to have it done in 60 days or something where it's done in a couple months and our moratorium isn't going to run out."
He added that the moratorium could be ended as soon as they have commercial solar regulations. Supervisor Todd Maher suggested taking a week or two to review other ordinances in the area to identify their priorities.
"What we want to tackle first or what the biggest thing is and maybe there's a lot of stuff you could cut and paste where we don't have to rehash or re-invent the wheel," Maher explained. "There's also probably a lot less differences through the different ordinances versus wind or something like that. Because, there's maybe not as much to think about with solar."
The board did hear from one resident in attendance on the matter. Clarinda resident Brad Richards says the state legislature has previously introduced two bills hoping to govern commercial solar projects. He suggested just extending the moratorium for now to avoid a situation similar to carbon pipelines where a judge blocked regulations proposed by Shelby County.
"They're talking much of the same thing like setbacks and acreage--how far that acreage is and what the limit is--and plants," said Richards. "Because, there's a certain plant that has to go underneath it to allow for growth but not overgrow the solar panels. They're doing a lot of the work you guys are talking about right now so why not let them do the work and put a moratorium on it instead of having to be told you can't supersede the state again."
However, Holmes says solar regulations are currently well within the county board's jurisdiction. But, he noted it would be something to keep an eye on. The board plans to re-visit the topic next week, and Holmes says he will contact County Attorney Carl Sonksen about the expiration date and potential extension of the moratorium.