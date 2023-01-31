(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are planning to take a harder look at the possibilities of establishing a carbon pipeline ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from multiple residents and discussed the next steps in adopting such an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The project would run roughly seven miles in the northwest corner of Page County, hooking up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he intends to participate in a statewide county supervisor meeting in Des Moines Thursday regarding county pipeline ordinances.
"Ahlers and Cooney is going to be there with all their preparation and giving a whole big training on it, and then in the afternoon Summit is going to give their side of it I think, so I plan on going up there and attending it," said Holmes. "Just to see what I can get out of it and talking to all the other supervisors and bring back whatever information I can. We also have Shelby County's ordinance which is kind of the 'flagship' that they've prepared and I'd imagine they'll go over it nearly line by line, maybe."
Ahlers and Cooney assisted Shelby County in drafting its ordinance, which the county adopted late last year. Also, they assisted Montgomery County, which is now set to begin a public hearing process on its respective ordinance.
Summit officials have touted that they are going above and beyond requirements laid out by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration, or PHMSA, including the percentage of welds they will x-ray. But, Imogene landowner Marty Maher says the federal regulations, which are also currently under an internal review, fall short in certain areas, including the citing or routing of a pipeline.
"(PHMSA) has guidelines on the diameter of the pipe or thickness of the pipe as it goes from one state to the next state, they have guidelines on the facilities, say an oil refinery or whatever type of facility would be producing something like this, and they have guidelines for the safety of the employees," said Maher. "But, they do nothing about citing pipelines -- that's not in their jurisdiction. They're working on it, and it may be a year before they come up with it, and there's no safety standards or accountability for medical services that are provided in the case of a release."
Maher re-emphasized a county ordinance is not to stop a project like Summit's from happening but instead provide necessary protections for landowners and residents.
"They're trying to set setback distances from houses, towns, water wells, sewage treatment plants, schools, hospitals, and livestock facilities so that if there is a release, that there would a little safety factor," he said. "It's not guaranteeing anything, but at least there would be some safety factor as opposed to having a pipeline within 300 feet of your house."
Per the Shelby County ordinance, setbacks for the pipeline include two miles from any incorporated city, a half mile from churches, schools, and medical facilities, and no less than 1,000 feet from any occupied structure or any confined animal feeding operation or facility.
Additionally, Summit officials and advocates for the pipeline have stated the project is vital to the longevity of the biofuels industry. However, Montgomery County resident Jan Norris says other, possibly less intrusive, methods are already being developed.
"Just last week, Ethanol Producer Magazine profiled a company called Carbon Sink, that produces methanol for ocean freighters," said Norris. "They intend to build facilities at at least 10 Midwest ethanol plants providing genuine long term local jobs without damaging our land."
Conversations at the statehouse are also expected to resume this session, particularly on the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines. Sioux Center Republican Senator Jeff Taylor has already introduced five separate bills ranging from revoking a company's ability to use eminent domain for pipeline construction, requiring 90% of the land be acquired by voluntary easements, and requiring pipeline companies to identify their investors. The Page County board is expected to re-visit the ordinance discussions at their regular meeting next Tuesday.
In other business, the board...
--Approved a 28E agreement between Page County, eight other counties, and the Iowa Department of Transportation for a RAISE Grant intended to fund the replacement of the Essex North Bridge on D Avenue over the East Nishnabotna River.
--Approved a letter of support for the RAISE grant project and a resolution in support of the joint RAISE grant agreement.
--Approved a tax abatement for 305 West Valley Avenue to the city of Shenandoah.