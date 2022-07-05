(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are seeking legal counsel on moving forward with requesting additional information on Invenergy's proposed wind energy project, and likely litigation to follow a decision.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved hiring Ahlers and Cooney to assist the county in seeking additional information on Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" project. The farm would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. While the project has mostly satisfied the county's ordinance on wind energy conversion systems, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says a few items linger, including turbines potentially too close to an AM transmitter tower for KYFR in Shenandoah, one turbine located only a quarter-mile away from the Wabash Trace, and additional background information on the company's environmental study. However, supervisor Chuck Morris says the board didn't have much choice due to County Engineer J.D. King, who also serves as the zoning administrator, already signing off on the project before the issues arose.
"For the safety and security of the county, I think we need some advice beyond what we would have in house on the legality of that," said Morris. "Because, quite frankly, if we approve or deny, either way, I think the county is going to face some litigation, and I would rather know where we stand and how to posture the county in the best way for that pending litigation."
Additionally, Morris says the law firm has worked with several other counties in the state on similar issues. While the matter would fall outside an existing contract with the law firm, he suggests sharing as much information as possible to gauge their opinions.
"We need to send them our ordinance, we need to send them the permit, and we need to send them the objections we've heard from Page County Horizons," said Morris. "And have them weigh in and get kind of the landscape, and then have a meeting with us with their feedback."
Both Armstrong and Supervisor Jacob Holmes agreed that counsel was necessary given the potential litigation no matter the board's decision on the project. Morris adds that the situation is new waters for the board and other county officials, including Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen and King.
Earlier in the meeting, the board heard from Page County Horizons on Invenergy's proposed wind farm. Mary Ann Gibson, a landowner in the Lincoln and Morton Townships, says the board should seek additional information the outside firm conducting the environmental study and Invenergy's statement in their application that "no federally listed birds, bats, or endangered species habitats or nesting areas are located within a mile of the project."
"I am suggesting that you request of Invenergy that they provide a copy of the supporting data which was gathered in the survey and led to those conclusions," said Gibson. "And that would allow you verification to assure that you are providing due diligence to this aspect of their application."
She adds information shared from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa DNR suggests the board should be able to request the background information easily. Gibson says the extra information would provide some confirmation for the residents living within the project.
"Maybe they have covered all their bases, I certainly hope they do, and I don't think that they would misrepresent that -- surely they wouldn't," said Gibson. "But I think that those of us that live in the environments that these turbines are going to be placed, we're out, we see things, and we see 'oh there's a new eagle's nest in such and such place, and we've seen it or that kind of thing.' Without knowing what they've cited in their statement, we don't have any way of knowing."
Gibson also recommended having a time frame for a response. The board intends to instruct the Page County Auditor's Office to communicate with the firm and provide the necessary information.