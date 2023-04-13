(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are laying out the blueprint for addressing extensive review and possible changes to the county's wind ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors began setting a timeline of how they plan to address concerns with the county's wind energy conversion system ordinance adopted in 2019. The board recently identified several target areas ranging from setbacks and height limits for turbines to decommissioning requirements and clarifying definitions. They plan to begin a deep dive into possible changes next week. However, rather than tackling the laundry list of items all at once, Supervisor Todd Maher suggested breaking out the ordinance into discussion items across several board meetings.
"Basically saying, 'okay, we're going to dedicate one evening to setbacks and lighting -- maybe you mix those two things together -- or you do one on height restrictions or sound and decibels,'" said Maher. "Just to have a different section that we kind of highlight and go through."
Additionally, Maher says he wants to see the items of discussion each week laid out on the board's agenda to potentially increase the public's awareness and participation.
"That way the public has a week of maybe looking at ideas and we have a week to look at ideas and be prepared and come in with things that we've found maybe in other counties or other ordinances," he said. "Then we can have the discussion at that point at the meeting and say here's the public's idea and the public will have input, and we'll have input, then we can discuss and finalize 'this is what we're going to put in our ordinance.'"
Ever since the ordinance's passage in 2019, the setbacks for turbines, particularly from non-participating landowners, have been a primary concern believing the distances should be set from the property line rather than a residence or dwelling. Thus, Maher and the rest of the board concurred that setbacks should be the first topic they address due to the possible large amount of discussion and input.
"The main thing has always been the setbacks, where we stand on that, what we decide to do, and how that impacts the non-participating landowners," said Maher. "I think that's going to be a big issue that we need to solve and kind of 'right the ship' on so to speak."
Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes also suggested lumping the height limits for the turbines in the setback discussion. He adds those requirements could go further than just the overall height of the turbine.
"Something to do with height that's interesting is how close the tip of the blade can be to the ground, so it's not always just about overall height," said Holmes. "I was reading some other ordinances and they had put a limit on how close that can be to the ground too, so it's just something interesting to think about."
Maher added other safety-related items, such as the aircraft lighting on the turbines, could be compiled at a following meeting. The board plans to begin reviewing turbine setbacks and height limits at its regular meeting next week. In other business, the board approved the fiscal year 2024 Department of Transportation budget and County Five Year program and retained Ahlers and Cooney to review a potential hazardous liquid pipeline ordinance.