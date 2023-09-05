(Clarinda) -- After several years of planning, Page County officials have officially set a vote for November 7th for financing a new county jail.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously placed the referendum on the jail, asking voters whether or not to take out nearly $16.4 million in general obligation bonds to finance the construction of a new county jail on the south side of Clarinda just off of U.S. Highway 71 on a portion of the county farm. The decision comes after several weeks of deliberation from the county jail committee to reduce the footprint of the building as much as possible while maintaining an adequate and safe facility. Greg Wilde is with Samuels Group, the architects who have assisted the county in the planning process. Wilde says the latest discussions have reduced the facility's square footage by nearly 6,000 square feet to just over 19,700, including removing the county emergency management agency.
"There were some offices that were removed, EMA was removed, the sally port was reduced in size, there were some hallways reduced," said Wilde. "We did all we could to take more than 20% out of the square footage and yet still have a safe and operable facility."
Plans estimate the costs per square foot at just over $832. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the sheriff's office plans were reduced by nearly 2,000 square feet. However, he says they added some extra space to the jail portion.
"This is just when you start moving around what you have on how you can make it efficient and safe for the staff and very efficient for the inmates as well as their safety down the road," Palmer emphasized. "With Iowa law we have to make sure we do that and follow the law for the state jail inspector. There's certain requirements we have to have in there as far as square footage for inmates or exercise square footage--things like that."
He adds the latest facility plans would house 37 inmates with the necessary "sight-and-sound" separations, along with the Sheriff's Office and the PAGECOMM dispatch center. Palmer also noted the facility could also potentially house juveniles depending on the individual's needs at the time of each incident. While the bond issue would likely lead to a slight tax increase for residents, Palmer adds costs for the jail and sheriff's office will continue to increase by hundreds of thousands of dollars should they stick with the current setup and the likely transporting of inmates elsewhere after booking due to the existing jail's age and deteriorating condition.
"If you figure $60 a day, which is about an average we would have to pay if we farmed inmates out, we have an average over two years of inmates per day of 5,800--that comes to $348,000 per year," said Palmer. "That's not on a bond referendum, that's something that has to come out of a budget--which will probably come out of the general fund every year."
He adds the additional transports to surrounding jails would also add to the workload of the sheriff's office staff and take them away from other standard duties such as patrolling and responding to less severe calls. Palmer adds that several taxpayer dollars would be going to other counties to house their inmates, and if the state inspector should shut down the facility, any medical costs would also go to hospitals in other counties such as Fremont, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, or Adams. Palmer adds that additional expenditures and liability for transporting and housing inmates elsewhere outweigh any reduced costs due to not housing inmates.
"We won't be feeding them, but you're going to pay somebody else to feed them and you won't have all the supplies for the jail--the soap, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies back there because it's going to be an empty building--but we're still going to have to keep it from freezing," Palmer explained. "We're also still going to have to have a light turned on every once in a while to make our rounds to make sure we don't have a pipe burst or something."
Between now and November 7th, Palmer says Samuels Group will build a website with a widget to help residents determine the potential tax impact and also assist in holding town hall meetings in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex, and College Springs. He adds that those education efforts will begin as soon as possible.
"I believe that we can educate the people of Page County on what we're looking at--but whether or not this passes if it comes to a referendum, that's entirely up to the people of Page County," said Palmer. "We will do the best we can to educate them on why we need this, what we need in this, and what it's going to cost them off their parcels or property taxes for what they own."
If the bond issue should pass, Palmer says the facility should be able to serve the county for the next 50 years or more and adds the plans do allow for expansion should the county's needs grow in that timeframe, such as emergency management or a larger emergency operations center.