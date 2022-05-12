(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have agreed on a starting wage for county deputies.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a starting wage of $25.30 an hour for deputies in the county sheriff's office. The decision followed a discussion between the board and Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Previous talks had centered around a $27 an hour wage based on a 2,080-hour work year. But, Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong says the county is moving to 2,088 hours in the upcoming fiscal year knocking down the hourly wage. Despite less call volume than area police departments due to their concentration, Palmer says one of his primary reasons for wanting a higher pay is that deputies often respond to calls on their own.
"When you're out there in the middle of the night, or the middle of the day, dealing with a call and your back-up is 20 minutes away, you got have that integrity, and this is a different world than it used to be, you've got be able to handle things, and know which ones up," said Palmer. "And yes, there are police officers that can do that--I would say that most of the police officers in Shenandoah and Clarinda can do that. However, they don't have to do it, they have their back-up--they're right there."
The $25.30 hourly wage for both Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified and non-certified deputies would be $52,826. Armstrong says it would be roughly $3,500 below the lowest-paid deputy currently on staff.
As of April 31, Palmer says his department has sent out three applications to interested individuals, but none have returned. If the wage can't be increased, Palmer also suggested looking at how the benefits package could be improved to compete with the offerings of other law enforcement in the county.
"Clarinda they get discounted rates for city owned services, that doesn't include their water or sewer or anything like that, I want to point that out specifically, but the Lied Center they get a discounted rate for that, and there's probably other things that they have," said Palmer. "Shenandoah, free services to their employees to the pool, workout center, and golf course. They get a free membership at the golf course, which for a family is about $2,400."
Due to individuals requiring a sponsor to go through the academy, Palmer says the county would need to pay for any uncertified deputies.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes suggested an additional offer upfront for applicants who have already completed the certification. Armstrong says that could be a possibility.
"You're saying maybe offer a $2,000 more or start them higher if they're certified," said Armstrong. "Because the certification cost at the extreme is a $20,000 estimate."
However, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the incentive could also be the county-wide 3% raise coming up in the next fiscal year starting on July 1.
"If the candidate comes in certified as a hire in the fourth quarter then that candidate would get the 3% raise," said Morris. "But if it's a non-certified and we've got to pay the cost of the ILEA, then that individual would be frozen at $25.30 until July 1 of 2023."
The board intends to leave the wage at $25.30 for now but will consult with County Attorney Carl Sonksen and legal counsel to ensure certified applicants could receive the July 1 raise, as well as freezing uncertified at the proposed wage.