(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have taken the next step in retaining legal counsel regarding a potential hazardous liquid pipeline ordinance.
Meeting in special session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved signing an engagement letter with Tim Whipple of Ahlers and Cooney for developing a pipeline ordinance. The board hired Whipple for the services last month. The move comes as the board could have roughly seven miles of Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline cutting through the western parts of the county towards Green Plains' Shenandoah ethanol plant. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says the engagement letter is the next step in getting Whipple before the board.
"We voted to hire him and now we just need to sign this thing so he can come in here and talk about this," said Holmes. "And even just ask questions about the next stage and just see how far we want to go or not go."
The board identified a carbon pipeline ordinance earlier this year as one item to tackle. Reading from the engagement letter, Supervisor Judy Clark says there are a few different ways that Whipple can assist the county.
"It says to attend regular and special meetings of the board of supervisors and other meetings with state officials or pipeline company representatives as necessary and in each instance as may be requested by the county," said Clark.
However, Clark also expressed concerns over implementing an ordinance given the ongoing lawsuit in Shelby County filed by Summit, where the project was also proposed to run, after the supervisors passed stricter pipeline regulations. But, Holmes feels it wouldn't be a bad idea to start at least putting together their ideas for an ordinance before a ruling in the case.
"I talked to a couple of Shelby County and other county supervisors about it and they said you want to get your ideas in order," he said. "So, depending on what happens you're ready to go. Otherwise, you might be behind."
Similar ordinance discussions had been ongoing in Montgomery County. However, no action has been taken on the proposed regulations since a hearing earlier this year. In other business, the board held a public hearing and approved a $260,000 amendment to the current fiscal year 2023 budget.