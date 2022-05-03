(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have joined other surrounding counties in speaking out against eminent domain use for carbon pipeline projects.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a letter addressed to the Iowa Utilities Board stating their opposition to the use of eminent domain for Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The proposed project includes just under 700 miles of pipeline, which would cut through the eastern portion of Page County to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC. Page County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News that the board's primary concern comes down to fair compensation for landowners.
"To respect landowners and not just take and destroy land for the use of this carbon capture pipeline," he said, "without working with the farmers and the landowners to give them a fair price, negotiate with them, and work out lease agreements where it's fair for everybody involved."
Page County joins other surrounding KMAland governments, including Fremont, Mills, and Montgomery County, in stating their opposition. However, being a "realist," Armstrong says he's not sure about the impact the letters could have on the board's decision.
"But it can't hurt, and at least we'll make some of the other political leaders in our state be aware that we are paying attention to things," said Armstrong. "Whether the Utilities Board is going to respect our thoughts, it's going to be interesting to see how things play out. But at least we made due diligence in trying to stop this and create a better pattern of things in the future."
The letter states the pipeline "is being done by a for-profit private company," and further requests the permit application be denied "if the pipeline company cannot get the necessary landowners to agree to the voluntary easements."
However, Armstrong says the board did not decide without weighing the pros and cons of the carbon sequestration pipeline.
"Because we could see the potential of the ethanol plant, especially in Shenandoah, having a benefit if they could start selling more fuel to the east and west coast," said Armstrong. "The problem still is government control on taking land and allowing that without thinking out the process of the farmer's rights. And there's a lot of farmers that have contacted and are very concerned about that."
The Iowa House passed an amendment placing a one-year moratorium on carbon pipeline applications in March. However, the Senate has yet to take action. But, as with most arguments, Armstrong says there are two sides to the story.
"The problem is they're getting a lot of pull from the other side too," said Armstrong. "For every comment of 'let's stop this' by email, or phone call, or whatever we get, we get an equal number saying 'hey, go ahead and do this--it'll save the world.'"
Utilities board officials aren't expected to rule on the application until next spring at the earliest.