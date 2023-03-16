(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want a bit more information before purchasing a new trailer for the secondary roads department.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors received bids from County Engineer J.D. King on purchasing a new belly-dump trailer, primarily used to transport rock for the county's secondary roads. King says the two trailers in use are beginning to wear out and rack up repair and rehab costs. Additionally, he says prices have gone up drastically at their typical repair shop, Siouxland Trailer Sales near Glenwood, from their most recent rehab job in 2017 on their 1992 Trailer King.
"They went through and welded some structure up and fixed up the air cylinders and breaks and it cost us $16,000," said King. "So, last month we sent the newer one, which is a 2007 Road King, over to Siouxland Trailer Sales west of Glenwood on the interstate, and their estimated cost to rehabilitate that was $42,902."
King adds the 2007 trailer is beginning to crack and needs rusted-out suspension parts replaced, a new paint job, and other preparation efforts. Thus, King and the repair shop's recommendation were to look at simply getting a new trailer.
King says he found two bids on a trailer, including a $62,300 proposal from ITM Trailers in Storm Lake, which was his recommendation to purchase.
"I went up to Storm Lake to look at the ITM trailers and got a bid from they and from R-Way -- they're a trailer manufacturer up in Minnesota," King explained. "So, we would propose purchasing the ITM trailer and it's a triple axle to let us haul more rock, and there's room in the budget this year."
However, delivery would be a couple of months out, and he adds the second bid was nearly $71,000 from R-Way Trailers. But, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes suggested checking with other repair shops to see if another rehab option would be closer to $20,000 to $25,000. Supervisor Todd Maher concurred, saying they could also look into shops around Omaha.
"I think it'd be nice to just have another point of view on it, just to make sure before we do spend $63,000 or $70,000 on a new one," said Maher. "If there's an option to repair this or the ability to repair it."
However, King did caution the $16,000 rehab was before the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent inflation period. King says he will reach out to see about additional repair quotes before next week's regular board meeting.